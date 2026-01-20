Ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillet products due to possible listeria contamination

Suzanna’s Kitchen of Norcross, Ga., is recalling approximately 13,720 pounds of ready- to-eat grilled chicken breast fillet products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

These items were shipped to distribution centers for foodservice sales in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

The ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillet items were produced on October 14, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

10-lb. cases containing two 5 lb. bags of fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat, with lot code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 on the side of the case and on the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number P-1382 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when a third-party laboratory sample reported a positive Listeria monocytogenes result in the ready-to-eat fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets product.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Dawn Duncan, Customer Service Director, Suzanna’s Kitchen at dduncan@suzannaskitchen.com. Members of the media may contact Craig Pate, Chief Financial Officer, Suzanna’s Kitchen at cpate@suzannaskitchen.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

