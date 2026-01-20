© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spiritual darkness and light are topics of author's talk in Naples

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:32 PM EST
Barbara Brown Taylor
Lane Gresham
Barbara Brown Taylor

Many people believe we are living in dark times. What can we learn from an absence of light? Bestselling author, retired Episcopal priest and professor Barbara Brown Taylor shares some ideas in Naples Wednesday.

Brown Taylor speaks in metaphor about darkness and light. She discusses those states literally – as in walking around her farm in north Georgia in the dark, with all her senses alive – and figuratively, as in experiencing mentally difficult times and learning spiritual lessons from them.

"The most important learning was to live with uncertainty and to be willing to keep going when I'm not sure where I'm going. What I learned in the dark that I could not have learned in the light is that I cannot do things all by myself. I need very much to have someone take me into a cave and sit with me in a dark place and walk me across a territory of my life I've never been in before," she said.

She did go sit in a cave, among other experiences. It’s all part of being comfortable with darkness and not knowing exactly what comes next in life. This is her manner of spiritual growth.

"I would describe myself today as a seeker of the divine in all of its manifestations," Brown Taylor said. "I am a spiritual seeker whose primary language is Christian, who has encountered the thorns in that, as well as the blooms in that. And I am committed to being in a community of seekers who are not stopped by any boundaries.…I'm an Episcopal priest who enjoys acupuncture and yoga and going on barefoot, forest bathing adventures."

The thorns caused her to walk away from direct ministry, but not from God, whom she calls “she,” although she realizes that doesn't work for everyone.

Whatever the gender reference, "I do think the spirit is just alive and on the move, and I'm giving my absolute best effort at keeping up, you know, with where it's going, what it's doing."

Brown Taylor is the author of "Holy Envy," "An Altar in the World," "Learning to Walk in the Dark" and other books. She has been interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on "Oprah's Super Soul" and has appeared in conversation with Krista Tippett on NPR's "On Being." In 2014, Brown Taylor was named to Time's list of the 100 most influential people.

Brown Taylor will speak at the First Presbyterian Church of Naples Wednesday at 5 p.m. at an event titled "Festival of Light." Dinner and "crafts for all generations" begins at 5 p.m., followed at 5:30 by music in the sanctuary. Brown Taylor will speak at 6 p.m., with a question and answer session and book signing to follow.

For more information, go to fpcnaples.org.
Tags
Religion WGCU NewsBooksAuthors
Dayna Harpster
See stories by Dayna Harpster
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Science/Tech
    Severe solar radiation storm still in progress, could run for days
    WGCU Staff
    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that an S4 (severe) solar radiation storm is in progress. NOAA’s GOES-19 satellite measurements show the ongoing solar radiation storm has intensified to Severe (S4) on the NOAA Space Weather Scales, and it is still increasing.
  • Environment
    Blue Crabs
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Blue crabs are familiar to most beach goers because of the telltale blue on their legs – and to most seafood aficionados because of their luscious taste and prominence on seafood menus. While they are found over a wide span of warm near-shore seawaters, they are particularly abundant in Florida. On this week’s “Wild Things” I’ll focus on their seasonal movements, their longevity, their mating behavior, their swimming abilities, and the rapidity with which they can hide from a predator by backing into soft sand or mud to escape a potential predator.
  • An FPL repair crew works on a connection at Alico and Oriole roads in south Lee County Sunday afternoon. Power outages affected traffic lights and up to 1,200 customers during the afternoon hours after high winds. arrived in the area.
    Weather
    Over 1,200 lost power in south Lee Sunday; most back by 8:30 p.m.
    WGCU Staff
    Windy and cold conditions were experienced in Southwest Florida Sunday afternoon with some power outages reported.