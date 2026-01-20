Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continues in actions, words

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorative march and other related activities was observed in Fort Myers Monday with bands, speakers, singing and fellowship combining to honor the King legacy.

For years, the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been celebrated to highlight the positive effects of his actions and words. This year’s version was no different.

"Doctor King's dream of equality and his unwavering belief in the power of love and non violence continue to inspire us to build communities rooted in fairness, compassion and unity," Teresa Watkins Brown, Fort Myers First Ward councilperson. "As we reflect on his profound contributions, let us recommit ourselves to the principles he championed, justice, peace and an opportunity for all."

Watkins Brown also reminded those attending to reflect on King's words: "To live them through our action, our service and a shared dedication to creating a better future for all this is the occasion you."

1 of 4 — 011926aiwmlk march001.jpg Brielle Staley, 7, marches in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative March on Monday, Jan 19, 2026, in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 4 — 011926aiwmlk march002.jpg Tayayah Harris leads the Dunbar High School cheerleaders in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative March on Monday, Jan 19, 2026, in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 4 — 011926aiwmlk march003.jpg W. Earl Sparrow Jr. sings while marching in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative March on Monday, Jan 19, 2026, in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 4 — 011926aiwmlk march004.jpg Journey Holloway, left, Mason Holloway, Lorenzo Jones and Louis Moss chant while marching in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative March on Monday, Jan 19, 2026, in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, one of the event’s sponsors, also spoke about the King legacy:

"It requires courage, empathy and a shared commitment to doing what is right, even when it's difficult. His belief in the power of community, peaceful action and mutual respect remains especially relevant today."

W. Earl Sparrow Jr., a community activist and accomplished local theater actor and musical director, was thankful to celebrate the King legacy publicly despite political discord and setbacks.

"The civil rights bill, the Voting Rights bill, those things that he fought and was still fighting for when he was assassinated, has been gutted by the Supreme Court and being gutted right now by the Supreme Court and the Trump administration," Sparrow said.

He added that, right now, pushing for equity, pushing for diversity, pushing for inclusion, pushing for opportunities for all, not just somebody with The right last name and the right skin complexion, all of those things have been slowly erased via court decisions and administrations.

"For an administration that says, honestly, the Civil Rights Bill was unkind. It was cruel to white people. That is, that is not what Dr King stood for. He said, for justice for all, not just justice for black people and everybody, is included in all," he said. "But unfortunately, the last year and a half plus, there's been a constructive effort to erase all of the hard fought things that are my four parents and our four parents fought for to make sure that we have opportunities for all."

Hundreds took part in the walk from Dunbar Community School, down King Boulevard and on to Centennial Park where a celebration of King’s life continued.

