Lee Commissioners OK design and permitting contract for project at Kiker, Flint Pen Strand preserves

The Lee Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a design and permitting contract for a project at Kiker and Flint Pen Strand preserves.

The project in question is targeted to improve regional flood control, restore flow ways, protect habitat, improve water quality and enhance aquifer recharge.

Commissioners acquired the 3,921 acres of what would become Kiker Preserve for $42 million in 2017. The property was renamed in honor of Commissioner Larry Kiker in 2019 shortly after his death. He was advocate of preserving the land for its environmental significance.

The site contains significant natural flow ways, given its location at the confluence of Estero River, Halfway Creek and Imperial River. Restoration through site improvements is intended to provide enhanced water quality, flood attenuation and aquifer recharge as well as protect a significant, diverse population of wildlife and plant communities.

It also would provide opportunities for nature-based recreation in the southern part of Lee County.

Flint Strand Preserve.

Flint Pen Strand Preserve covers 800 acres and includes several parcels within or adjacent to Flint Pen Strand, most of which is owned by the South Florida Water Management District. This land is also part of the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed.

This $3.96 million contract is to design and permit Phase 1 of the conceptual design, taken from the Southern Lee County Flood Plan. Johnson Engineering Inc. will provide detailed construction plans, permitting, specifications, and construction engineering and inspection services during construction.

The design and permitting is expected to be completed in late 2028.

In August 2020, this project was identified in the Southern Lee Flood Mitigation Plan. The plan proposes to construct a regional flood protection project that benefits the Village of Estero, Bonita Springs, along with unincorporated Lee County.

In December 2023, Lee Commissioners approved accepting $1 million in Florida State Resiliency Grant Funds from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to support design and permitting fees.

In December 2024, the board approved accepting a (FDEP) Resilient Florida grant in the amount of $22.7 million to support design, permitting and construction costs. The grant requires 50/50 cost share. The county met local match requirements from the initial $42 million purchase of the preserve lands.

To learn more about the Larry Kiker Preserve, log on to www.leegov.com/parks, click on Parks Project Information Tool and search for the preserve.

