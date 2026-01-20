Restoration efforts for Crescent Beach Family Park beginning on Fort Myers Beach

Efforts to restore Crescent Beach Family Park have started on Fort Myers Beach and are expected to be completed summer, weather permitting.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners awarded a $1.3 million construction contract to Vantage Construction Services, LLC, in December 2025. The project includes:

Shade structures and utility connections for an ADA-compliant modular restroom facility

Integrated bike racks

A picnic area

A landscaped pedestrian path

Four beach access points, including one ADA-accessible route, to improve park accessibility and the visitor experience

The park, 1100 Estero Blvd., is closed and the restroom trailers will be removed for the duration of construction. Nearby restroom facilities are available at Lynn Hall Memorial Park.

The park was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The project is funded by FEMA funds, Regional Park impact fees and Tourist Development Taxes through the Beach and Shoreline Program.

For updates on the design, construction and completion of this and other Lee County Parks & Recreation projects, visit the Parks Project Information Tool at www.leegov.com/parks.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.