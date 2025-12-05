Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
An update from planning consultants on possible routes for a future North Fort Myers biking and hiking trail is the focus of a Dec. 9 meeting of the North Fort Myers Recreation Center. The trail would link the new Caloosahatchee sidewalk with upcoming paths on Littleton Road and Kismet Parkway, eventually reaching Punta Gorda.
Lee County Utilities is alerting customers to a scheduled water outage and upcoming precautionary boil water notice along Orange River Boulevard east of Interstate 75. Interruption is due to construction as part of the Lee County Orange River Boulevard Sidewalk and Utility Improvements Project.
The Florida Wildlife Commission is reporting the death of a 5–6-year-old, male Florida panther whose remains were collected Wednesday in Hendry County. The FWC said the suspected cause of death is by vehicle collision.