Utah Gov. Spencer Cox says states should retain power to regulate AI

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called for state lawmakers to address pet-breeding facilities, derided as “puppy mills,” during the upcoming legislative session. “Now, many breeders take care of their animals and treat them with dignity and respect,” DeSantis said during an appearance at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee. “No doubt, there are some bad actors who keep these animals in inhumane conditions, and we want to put an end to that type of practice in the state of Florida.”