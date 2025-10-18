Inbound flight from Cuba slides off runway at RSW, halting departures

IMG_7636.mp4

An Eastern Air Express charter flight from Havana, Cuba, experienced an incident after landing at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) around 1:58 p.m. Saturday, according to Flight Aware and confirmed by the Lee County Port Authority.

Flight 2D2150 departed José Martí International Airport (HAV) at 1:06 p.m. and arrived in Fort Myers less than an hour later. The Boeing 737 became disabled near Taxiway A-5 after veering off the runway.

Crash Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene. There was no fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Credit: Flight Aware

According to WGCU News, passengers were safely evacuated and transported off the runway in Lee County Port Authority buses.

The incident forced RSW to temporarily close its runway for safety inspections, halting all departures and causing widespread flight delays. As of 4p.m., several flights have been delayed by hours, including:



Delta Air Lines Flight 1229 to Detroit now 6:10 p.m. (was 2:13 p.m.)

Southwest Flight 4337 to Columbus now 5:00 p.m. (was 2:20 p.m.)

United Flight 1967 to Chicago O’Hare now 4:30 p.m. (was 2:26 p.m.)

American Flight 1866 to Philadelphia now 5:45 p.m. (was 2:26 p.m.)

JetBlue Flight 6130 to New York JFK now 6:15 p.m. (was 3:40 p.m.)

Southwest Flight 4342 to Milwaukee now 9:23 p.m. (was 3:50 p.m.)

Delta Flight 1471 to Atlanta now 6:00 p.m. (was 4:11 p.m.)

Airport officials advise passengers to check with their airline for the latest flight information.

This is a developing story.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.