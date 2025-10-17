Patronis hits Dems for shutdown, tells Floridians to 'Watch college football' instead of No Kings rally

Florida Congressman Jimmy Patronis criticized Democrats Friday for the government shutdown and says Americans should "sit on the couch and watch college football” instead of taking part in Saturday’s No Kings rallies.

Florida’s former chief financial officer made his remarks during a virtual media briefing.

Using widely used Republican talking points, Patronis blamed Democrats completely for the now government shutdown, terming it the "Schumer Shutdown" after Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer.

"I was in my district at the Pensacola State College office earlier this week with members the media as we were going and assessing the Shumaker shutdown and the impacts on congressional district one, especially to our troops serving in local installations. I also had the opportunity to visit some of our servicemen and women at Herbert field yesterday to assess the damage being done by the Schumer shutdown," he said.

Talking about military paychecks being paid, which had been in question, from, Patronis said the temporary payments the military just received would not be repeated.

“After this initial payment of the troops by the President, over 2 million US service men and women will go unpaid,” he said.

On the No Kings rally, Patronis stressed people should not get involved.

"This parade is shaping up to be a gathering of anti American elements," he said. "I personally think it's just a hate America parade. More often than not, far left gatherings like this have included the participation of the likes of Antifa pro Hamas groups and other extremist factions."

Patronis was asked if he had evidence of Hamas involvement for the rally: "As you look at these anti Israel rallies that have taken place now ... and now you've seen Hamas on Hamas murders, Hamas on Hamas terror. So as you have an event like the no kings rally in Washington DC, those entities probably would like to get exposure to make their arguments."

Debby Topliff of Fort Myers, who has attended previous local No Kings rallies, refutes those assertions.

"All the previous protests in Fort Myers have been completely peaceful," she said. "It's ludicrous to think that the millions of everyday people who love this country and want to uphold the law, the rule of law are being paid, but I understand why the GOP are afraid of we, the people making our voices heard, because they're not making our voices heard. They're not representing us. So I hope that they will go back to Congress and do your job."

