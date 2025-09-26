Lee County lifts boil water advisory for 400-plus homes and businesses in Tice

Lee County Utilities is lifting a precautionary Boil Water Notice to more than 400 homes and businesses in Tice that was in place due to a scheduled fire hydrant replacement.

Bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume usual use of their water without the need to boil it.

The precautionary notice was in place since Wednesday, Sept. 24.

