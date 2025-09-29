League of Women Voters hosting forum on hot-button topic of redistricting

The League of Women Voters Lee County is inviting the public to join them for a forum on redistricting.

Redistricting forum is October 4 from 11:15am to 12:15pm at the Collaboratory, 2031 Jackson Street, Fort Myers. Link for Registration and Information: https://lwvleeredistrictingday.eventbrite.com.

Florida legislators are considering mid-cycle redistricting to redraw Congressional maps outside of the regular redistricting cycle.

Redistricting is intended to reflect population changes captured in the U.S. Census, every ten years. Conducting recycling between those periods breaks trust with communities and undermines the promise that every person’s voice matters equally.

Partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional in Florida; maps must not be drawn with the intent to favor or disfavor any political party or incumbent. In addition, mid-cycle redistricting could divert millions of taxpayers’ dollars and legislators’ time away from issues affecting voters’ daily lives such as housing costs, insurance, and infrastructure.



The League supports redistricting processes and enforceable standards that promote fair and effective representation at all levels of government with maximum opportunity for public participation. Fair maps should be created in a process that is transparent, community-driven, and consistent. Stability matters. When elected officials change the rules mid-decade, it is the public who loses representation and confidence in the system.



If Florida moves forward with mid-cycle redistricting, legislators should adhere to transparent, nonpartisan standards in compliance with US and Florida Constitutions and laws that protect voters and communities.

Redistricting is a cornerstone of representative democracy. When done equitably and responsibly, it ensures that every person’s voice carries equal weight. When done improperly, it silences voices, magnifies inequities, and undermines the very foundation of representative democracy that ensures a government that is responsive and accountable to the people.

The redistricting process should follow the No Harm to Our Communities: Mapping Guidance for Elected Officials by the League of Women Voters. The League’s public policy positions have been developed after study and member consensus; see Impact on Issues pages 44-48.

