FloridaCommerce encourages use of pre-application assessment for Rebuild Florida 2023-24 program

FloridaCommerce is encouraging homeowners impacted by the 2023 and 2024 Storms — Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene, Milton or the 2024 North Florida tornadoes — to complete the pre-application assessment for the Rebuild Florida 2023 and 2024 Storms Housing Repair and Replacement Program.

This pre-application assessment is the first step in determining eligibility and securing priority status when the program opens. The 2023 and 2024 Storms HRRP is designed to help Florida’s most vulnerable residents repair, replace or reconstruct homes — including mobile homes — damaged by the 2023 and 2024 Storms.

Between February 10, 2025, and March 19, 2025, FloridaCommerce staff held 70 meetings with all 47 eligible Florida counties that encompassed listening sessions and public workshops. These engagements provided valuable insight into community needs, supporting long-term recovery efforts and informing the development of the State Action Plan.

This program will support long-term resiliency in response to the 2023 and 2024 storms in the following eligible counties, Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Indian River, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Martin, Nassau, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Wakulla counties.

Additionally, HUD has designated eleven entitlement communities — Broward, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, and Volusia counties, as well as the cities of Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg — to receive direct funding allocations separate from the state’s allotment. These communities will be responsible for designing and administering their own programs to address local unmet needs.

To complete your pre-application assessment, visit the 2023 and 2024 Storms Housing Repair and Replacement Program webpage.

FloridaCommerce is encouraging homeowners impacted by the 2023 and 2024 Storms—Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene, Milton or the 2024 North Florida Tornadoes— to complete the pre-application assessment for the Rebuild Florida 2023 and 2024 Storms Housing Repair and Replacement Program.