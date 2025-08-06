Local organizations help children with autism avoid drowning

Children on the autism spectrum are 160 times more likely to drown than their neurotypical peers, according to the Autism Society of Florida. In light of the recent drowning death of 5 year old Jaylen Saintelien, an autistic child who lived in Naples, local groups are hoping to protect other families.

Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli is the superintendent of Collier County Public Schools.

“Today we are here to emphasize that every second matters. Safety doesn't happen by accident. It is the result of awareness, preparation, and action,” she said.

At a news conference, the school district and the NCH Safe and Healthy Children’s Coalition reviewed steps families can take to help protect their children from drowning. If a family has a child on the autism spectrum, they should talk with the children’s teacher about their drowning risks when school starts next week.

Door and window alarms are available to families, and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office can perform a free home safety evaluation. In addition, AngelSense GPS trackers are currently available for free.

SWFL resources



City of Naples offers swim lessons through the Coalition’s NCEF Swim Central Program. Families must call to schedule, and there is no cost. River Park Aquatic Center (Ages 3+) 451 11th Street North, Naples (239) 213-3040.



Florida Drowning Prevention Foundation Provides swim scholarships through Swimtastic Swim School (located inside LA Fitness 871 Vanderbilt Beach Road ). There is a fee, but families with low income may qualify for financial assistance. Call (239) 919-2001 for more information.



Goldfish Swim School (Bonita Springs) offers “Every Child’s a Swimmer” scholarships for children on the spectrum. Families must meet financial criteria.12600 Trade Center Dr., Bonita Springs, FL 34135 (239) 312-5612.



YMCA of Collier County:

Swim programs available – Members, Public and through Sunshine Health Insurance (239) 963-3762.



Florida Department of Health Swimming Lesson Voucher Program:

https://www.watersmartfl.com



Swimtastic Swim School, with locations in Naples, Fort Myers, and Cape Coral.

