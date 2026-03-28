Thousands across Southwest Florida voice opposition to current Washington administration in third No Kings protest

It was a show of protest, frustration, disaffection and concern and it was shared by thousands Saturday in various Southwest Florida sites, other parts of the state and across the United States and the world.

The No Kings III event was billed as a protest rally and drew people of many different political affiliations who said they had concerns with how the current administration in Washington run by President Donald Trump was handling things.

Bob and Betsy Westfall from Cape Coral have attended all the No Kings events so far out of worry for the country.

"I'm out here because I don't like seeing things going the direction they're going in our country. I think that, uh... if the... if the country allows Trump, he will take us into an authoritarian type situation, and I don't like that. That's not the country I live in," Bon Westfall said.

Betsy Westfall said didn't know if the rally would have any outcome on the president: "I think the more that we are united as the opposition, the better off we're gonna be going forward. So I'm excited that the protest is gonna be even larger than the last three that we've been to."

His wife, Betsy, said the protest really was a political thing.

"It's a citizen thing," she said. "It's Independents, Republicans, and Democrats. It's people that love our country and don't want it to change in a fundamental way."

Early on the side of U.S. 41 was Dan Ribarovic of North Fort Myers. He wanted to show his support for the event effort.

1 of 6 — 032826aiw nokings002.jpg Protesters line U.S. 41 near Daniels Parkway on Saturday, March 28, 2026, for the No Kings rally. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 6 — Trumper at rally.jpg A Trump supporter was confronted but no violence ensued Saturday at the Fort Myers rally site along U.S. 41. Mike Braun/WGCU 3 of 6 — 032826aiw nokings003.jpg Protesters line U.S. 41 near Daniels Parkway on Saturday, March 28, 2026, for the No Kings rally. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 6 — 032826aiw nokings001.jpg Protesters line U.S. 41 near Daniels Parkway on Saturday, March 28, 2026, for the No Kings rally. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 6 — More from Fort Myers.jpg Protesters line U.S. 41 near Daniels Parkway on Saturday, March 28, 2026, for the No Kings rally. Mike Braun/WGCU 6 of 6 — Bob and BEtsy Westfall.jpg Bob and Betsy Westfall from Cape Coral had concerns about the direction the country was headed. Mike Braun/WGCU

"We're not happy with our current administration," he said. "And want people to stand up and speak their displeasure with what's happening right now."

Ribarovic added that he hopes the rallies just maybe brings some awareness to the people that didn't vote in the last election.

"I think that's part of the reason why we're in this situation, because many people that can vote don't vote, and to get to have a proper democracy, we need everyone's vote," he said. "So hopefully people, seeing folks like us out here, realize the only way things can change is if you have your voice heard."

Though it was billed as an apolitical event, politics did get involved. Florida Democrat Gubernatorial candidate David Jolly was at several locations, including the Fort Myers rally. He did extend a hand to those of opposing parties.

"Look, changes here. Voters are standing up, they're speaking out. We seeing it in the special elections. We're seeing that rallies like No Kings. We're seeing it across the country," Jolly said. "And I think for a long time, people have thought Florida isn't going to change, but I think what we've seen in our special elections recently, what we're seeing on the street, there's something interesting happening."

Jolly said it weas important for people to understand that in the case of elections, you don't have to be a Democrat to vote for a Democrat.

"We saw it in the Palm Beach Special Election, and the Tampa Special Election, more Republican voters turned out, but Democrats won, where safe has gone too far. And people are speaking out," the former Republican U.S. representative said.

In North Fort Myers about 300 people were demonstrating at a site at the boundary with northeast Cape Coral — Del Prado and U.S. 41.

They chanted "this is what democracy looks like" as vehicles passed by at the busy intersection.

The waved signs saying: "NO kings...Stop ICE," referring to immigration and customs enforcement.

Some drivers honked their horns and gave 'thumbs up' to the protestors. Some made obscene gestures.

There was one incident at the end of the protest, as people were returning to their vehicles in a parking lot. One of the flags at the protest had an expletive and a reference to the president. A man pulled into the parking lot, got out of his vehicle, and confronted organizers. He screamed obscenities at the people and came face to face with one demonstrator, a woman. Words were exchanged and then the man walked back to his vehicle and left, shouting at the demonstrators as he did so.

Debbie Silvan, a North Fort Myers resident, said the turnout was great and it renewed her hope that things can be better.

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