Naples doctor facing civil suit filed in federal court vows to fight 'false' claims

Dr. Kevin Rosenbach, a Naples-based doctor in allergy and immunology facing a civil complaint in federal district court, calls the allegations false and said he would fight them.

The complaint, filed by the U.S. government earlier in May, alleges that Rosenbach knowingly caused false claims for subcutaneous immune globulins to be submitted to Medicare Part B.

As part of these claims, the suit alleges that Rosenbach would change or add diagnoses to a rare immunodeficiency disease for patients who did not meet the definition of that disease to obtain Medicare Part B coverage.

The complaint further alleges that by falsely diagnosing patients, Dr. Rosenbach caused the submission of false claims to Medicare Part B by special pharmacies dispensing immune globulins, resulting in a loss of over $1.9 million to Medicare Part B.

"These allegations are false, and I will fight them vigorously," said Rosenbach. "My life's work has been dedicated to providing quality, medically necessary care to my patients. I have never knowingly submitted a false claim, and I will not allow an unjust accusation to define my career or my character."

Rosenbach is represented by Attorney Jennifer Corinis of Safety Harbor, Florida.

Corinis issued the following statement to WGCU: “The government's case relies on partial information from patient medical records and does not represent a full picture of each patient’s complex medical conditions. We are confident that, when all the evidence is presented before a jury, Dr. Rosenbach will be fully exonerated. Our client is an honorable physician who has spent his career serving patients — many of them elderly and vulnerable — with compassion and skill."

Corinis said Rosenbach has treated thousands of patients for more than 30 years and has a record free of disciplinary actions, malpractice findings, or prior compliance issues.

Rosenbach’s practice, Naples Allergy Center, remains open and continues to see patients.

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