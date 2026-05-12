Four schools enjoyed exceptional night at 2026 High School Musical Awards

On May 8, 11 Lee County high schools strutted their stuff at the High School Musical Awards. The night celebrated the immense talent of the actors, technical crew and other creatives taking part in the musicals they performed earlier this season.

Students spend months working on their productions — rehearsing songs and dance steps, designing and painting sets, sewing costumes and doing everything else it takes to put on a show. Most schools start working on their productions in the fall and rehearse all year – including after school and on weekends. The High School Musical Awards celebrate their hard work and achievements.

Patterned after the Tony Awards by Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall General Manager Scott Saxon, each school first performs a 5- to 7-minute mash-up of their competition show. There are no sets, no costumes, no orchestras. They perform to pre-recorded music in T-shirts and jeans.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bonita Springs High School students perform opening number from their production of 'The Addams Family' musical at 2026 High School Musical Awards at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

That didn’t dampen anyone’s enthusiasm.

The other schools – buoyed by families, friends and other well-wishers — enthusiastically cheered each performance, punctuating powerful vocals and lifts, flips and other acrobatic moves with unrestrained outbursts of whistles, calls and applause.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Canterbury School theater students perform medley from 'Legally Blonde' at 2026 High School Musical Awards at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Every school that participated in this year’s High School Musical Awards was a winner just by virtue of making it that far, but four schools had exceptional nights during the awards portion of the program.

Bishop Verot High School chose Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” as its competition piece this year.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bishop Verot's theater students mastered the art of costume design and quick costume changes in their production of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' in March.

Director Lisa Clark told the Musical Theatre Awards crowd that not long after choosing the show, she discovered she was pregnant. Her team — which included costume designers Heidi Rustic and Katt Torres along with choreographer Robin Dawn Ryan — filled in seamlessly to make sure the show was seaworthy.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bishop Verot’s production of 'The Little Mermaid' featured 35 actors changing stunning costumes as many as a dozen times over the span of the two-hour show.

Bishop Verot’s production of “The Little Mermaid” featured 35 actors changing stunning costumes as many as a dozen times over the span of the two-hour show. WGCU was there, documenting how they mastered the art of costume change.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bishop Verot performs medley of songs from Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' at 2026 High School Musical Awards at BB Mann Performing Arts Hall.

For their efforts, Bishop Verot was rewarded by a panel of five judges with wins in two of the six school categories: Outstanding Ensemble Group and Outstanding Technical Achievement. The school was also runner-up for Outstanding Vocal Execution.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Taylor Spurr (center) leads cast of 'Chicago' in 'All That Jazz' opening number during March rehearsal for the musical.

At Lehigh Senior High School, Artistic Director Miguel Cintron chose the paint-the-town jazz extravaganza “Chicago” to showcase his powerhouse female performers, Taylor Spurr as Velma Kelly and Adela Rodriguez Gonzalez as Roxie Hart, along with Victor Galarza in the role of the big bamboozaler Billy Flynn. But it was senior Samantha Jean-Marie who stole this show with her design of a two-story Chicago speakeasy that razzle-dazzled audiences, the Musical Theatre Award judges and viewers of the March 27th segment of Southwest Florida in Focus.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Led by senior Taylor Spurr, Lehigh Senior theater students perform 'All That Jazz' during 2026 High School Musical Awards at BB Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Lehigh Senior High took the award for Outstanding Execution of Choreography and was runner-up for Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra. Taylor Spurr received runner-up honors for Outstanding Performer in a Female-Identifying Role and Mr. Cellophane, Alan Frozo, snagged the award for Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Male-Identifying Role.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Caisson Dobson (center) flying high during North Fort Myers High School's production of 'Newsies' in February.

North Fort Myers High School is a perennial musical theater juggernaut. This year proved no different. Director Janelle Laux’s spirited cast seized the day with exceptional vocals, gymnastic dance numbers and strong male acting in its production of “Newsies.” Following the lead of Caisson Dobson, the “Newsies” brought plenty of attitude to Alan Menken and Jack Feldman’s haunting anthems “The World Will Know,” “King of New York” and, of course, “Seize the Day.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Students from North Fort Myers High perform mash-up of songs from their production of 'Newsies' during 2026 High School Musical Awards.

North Fort Myers took top honors for Outstanding Vocal Execution and was runner-up in three other categories: Outstanding Ensemble Group, Outstanding Execution of Choreography and the highly coveted Outstanding Overall Production.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Caisson Dobson was not only North Fort Myers High's Outstanding Performer, he was this year's schoolwide Outstanding Performer in a Male-Identifying Role.

To that award haul, they added Outstanding Performance in a Male-Identifying Role, which Caisson Dobson received for his portrayal of Newsie rabble rouser Jack Kelly.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Gigi Lieze-Adams was stunning in the lead in Cypress Lake High's production of the ambitious musical 'Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.'

For its competition show this year, Cypress Lake High School Artistic Director Carmen Crussard chose an ambitious period piece, “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.”

As WGCU noted in its spotlight of this show, three aspects of this musical made it a huge risk as a musical theater competition piece for high school students. First is its genre-defying musical score, characterized by some as an electro-pop opera or, as lead actress Gigi Lieze-Adams said, 18th century meets techno music. Next, it’s based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace.” Finally, the story required a multi-tiered set, dozens of period costumes that possessed a rave, punk flair, and hundreds of lighting cues.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Cypress Lake celebrates Outstanding Overall Production award at this year's High School Musical Awards.

The gamble paid off, both during its run and the cast’s performance of a medley of songs from the show during the Musical Theater Awards. The judges chose “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” as this year’s Outstanding Overall Production, as well as winner in the Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra category.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall For her portrayal of Natasha, Cypress Lake senior Gigi Lieze-Adams was named Cypress Lake's Outstanding Performer and this year's Outstanding Performer in a Female-Identifying Role.

In addition, Lieze-Adams was named Outstanding Performer in a Female-Identifying Role, with Reagan Fournier, Gabriel Cruz and Christian Varela taking away runner-up honors as Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Female-Identifying Role, Outstanding Performer in a Male-Identifying Role and Outstanding Performer in Supporting Male-Identifying Role for their portrayals of Mary, Anatole and Balaga, respectively.

Two other schools received awards in school-wide categories. Canterbury was Outstanding Technical Achievement runner-up and Oasis High School’s Julia Deletrain was named Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Female-Identifying Role.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Canterbury was runner-up for Outstanding Technical Achievement for its production of 'Legally Blonde.'

MORE INFORMATION:

The High School Musical Theatre Awards took place at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Art Hall at FSW.

Eleven area schools took part in the awards this year. Each performed an mashup from the “competition show” they produced earlier during the school year:



Bishop Verot High School, “The Little Mermaid,” directed by Lisa Clark;

Bonita Springs, “Addams Family,” directed by Kalie Enzor;

Canterbury High School, “Legally Blonde,” directed by Aaron Jackson;

Cypress Lake School of the Arts, “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,” directed by Carmen Crussard;

Fort Myers High School, “High School Musical,” directed by Angelie Agramonte;

Gateway, “Cinderella,” directed by Emilie Y. Schmidt;

Ida S. Baker, “Legally Blonde,” directed by Sarah Jones;

Island Coast, “The Little Mermaid,” directed by Rachel Davis;

Lehigh Senior High, “Chicago,” Miguel Cintron;

North Fort Myers, “Newsies,” directed by Janelle Laux; and

Oasis, “Grease,” directed by Carrie Guffy.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bishop Verot High School students performed mash-up of songs from Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' at the 2026 High School Musical Awards.

Bishop Verot High School

Under the direction of theater director and teacher Lisa Clark, Bishop Verot Theater performs a variety of straight plays and musicals that feature more than 50 students. Past productions have included “Curtains,” “Mary Poppins” (which won “Outstanding Ensemble” at the 2024 HSMTA), “The Addams Family Musical,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Grease: The School Version” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” Bishop Verot is a member of the SWFL Theatrical Society, and Bishop Verot High School Thespian Troupe 6159 is a part of the International Thespian Society, an organization that recognizes students for their exceptional participation in theater.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Samantha Careccia was Bishop Verot's Outstanding Performer for her portrayal of Ariel's bad auntie, Ursula.

At this year’s HSMTA, Siddalee Rustic received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award for her set design on “The Little Mermaid” and Samantha Careccia was Outstanding Performer in the role of Ursula.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bonita Springs High School's 2026 competition piece was 'The Addams Family Musical.'

Bonita Springs High School

Bonita Springs High School features an active performing arts department offering chorus, musical theater, band, and dance, often engaging in workshops with professional artists and producing school musicals. The school boasts a flexible theater space with retractable seating for events. At this year’s HSMTA, Bonita Springs performed “Addams Family” under the direction of Kalie Enzor. Hanna Sidwell received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award for her choreography and set design and Elsee Cribbs was Outstanding Performer in the role of Wednesday Addams.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bonita Springs High School's 2026 competition piece was 'The Addams Family Musical.'

Canterbury School

Canterbury School’s theatre program provides a comprehensive education in the art of performing, the history of the stage, and technical aspects of theatre. Under the guidance and direction of Catherine Truesdale, Aaron Jackson and Michael Lynch, Canterbury thespians showcase their abilities at several events throughout the year, which are highly anticipated by students, faculty and members of the Southwest Florida community. “Shrek,” “Mean Girls” and “Elf the Musical” are among the shows that Canterbury has produced in past years. “Elf” was named Outstanding Overall Production in 2023, which just goes to show that good things happen when you make it shinyshowycheerykinkle razzledazzleringalingle.

At this year’s HSMTA, Canterbury was runner-up in the Outstanding Technical Achievement category, Sam Taylor received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award as stage manager for “Legally Blonde” and Siena DiBlasio was Outstanding Performer in the role of Paulette.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Gabe Cruz was brilliant in the role of the philandering Anatole in 'Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.'

Cypress Lake High School

The theatre program at Cypress Lake reflects the formidable skills and considerable experience of theatre director and teacher Carmen Crussard, who also directs the Alliance Youth Theatre. Cypress Lake performed “It’s Your Wedding Day” from “The Wedding Singer” last year, a medley from “Holiday Inn” in 2024 and “Big Fish” in 2023. Cypress Lake took best musical honors at the inaugural HSMTAs for the performance of “All Shook Up.”

At this year’s HSMTA, Sasha Hirshberg received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award for her costume design for “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” and Gigi Lieze-Adams was Outstanding Performer in the role of Natasha.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Fort Myers High School students perform number from 'High School Musical' during 2026 High School Musical Awards at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Fort Myers High School

Fort Myers High School performed “High School Musical” as its competition piece for this year’s High School Musical Awards under the direction of Angelie Agramonte. Arden Loftus received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award for set design technician for “High School Musical” and Savannah Evans was Outstanding Performer in the role of Sharpay Evans.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Daleah Remy was Outstanding Performer in the role of 'Cinderella' for Gateway High School.

Gateway High School

Gateway High School is home to a growing theater program, offering a progression of multiple levels in which students learn performance, technical, and production skills. Students in Theater 1 gain confidence in performing onstage in front of an audience with improv, monologues, and partner pieces. Set and costume design are included as an introduction to technical theater. The Eagle Theater Company rehearses after school for competitions, showcases and multiple plays a year. Students in the theater program learn to support each other and enjoy being part of a tight-knit community. Last year, Gateway performed an excerpt from “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown.”

At this year’s HSMTA, Amelia Sevest received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award as costumer for “Cinderella” and Daleah Remy was Outstanding Performer in the title role.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Ida S. Baker High School performed 'Legally Blonde' as its competition piece for the 2026 High School Musical Awards.

Ida S. Baker

The Ida S. Baker High School offers a medley of courses in which students can study and learn various elements of theater, musical theater and technical theater throughout all four years of high school. In 2024, Ida Baker took runner-up honors for Overall Production of a Musical for “Beauty and the Beast.” In 2023, Ida Baker performed a crowd-pleasing medley of songs from its production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” including an excerpt from “Feed Me (Git It),” featuring the insatiably blood-thirsty plant Audrey and her hapless horticulturalist Seymour. Last year, Ida S. Baker High School performed a mash-up of the ensemble numbers “What I Was Born to Do” and “Cross the Line” from their production of “Bring It On.” Theatre Director Sarah Jones says that her personal goal at each year’s HSMTA is to “keep as many students onstage as possible in order to give them that show-stopping, professional theatre experience.”

At this year’s HSMTA, Jessica Sanchez received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award for sound design, tech and choreography on “Legally Blonde” and Gabriella Sanchez was Outstanding Performer in the title role of Elle Woods.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Under the direction of Rachel Davis, Island Coast High School performed Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' as its competition piece for this year's High School Musical Awards.

Island Coast High School

Under the direction of Rachel Davis, Island Coast High School has steadily built a well-regarded theater program over the past five years. Last year, it performed numbers from “Lightning Thief.” In 2024, Island Coast performed a medley from “Mean Girls” and numbers from “Matilda” in 2023. “Mean Girls” was the largest show that Island Coast Theatre Department had done in several years, with 37 scene changes, dozens of quick changes, and so much more,” theatre director Rachel Davis noted.

At this year’s HSMTA, Shemar Traband received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award as choreographer for “The Little Mermaid” and AJ Domenech was Outstanding Performer in the role of Eric.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Victor Galarza as the big bamboozaler, Billy Flynn, who did it all for love in 'Chicago.'

Lehigh Senior High School

Lehigh Senior High School had a big night at the High School Musical Theatre Awards in 2025. Its production of “Hadestown Teen Edition” received the coveted Best Overall Production of a Musical award, along with top honors for Technical Achievement, Vocal Execution, Outstanding Ensemble and Orchestra, and runner-up in Choreography. Lehigh also took three of the top four best actor awards. Taylor Spurr was the Outstanding Performer in a Female Identifying Role, D’Andrean St. Louis was Best Supporting Actor in a Male-Identifying Role and Stephania Ulysse snagged the Best Supporting Actor in a Female-Identifying Role. Victor Galarza was runner-up in the Outstanding Performer in a Male-Identifying Role category. In 2023, Lehigh Senior performed a complexly choreographed, richly harmonic mash-up of numbers from “Footloose.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Victor Galarza razzle dazzles audience during Lehigh Senior High School's mash-up from 'Chicago' during the 2026 High School Musical Awards.

At this year’s HSMTA, Samantha Jean-Marie received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award for set design and lighting on “Chicago” and Taylor Spurr was Outstanding Performer in the role of Velma Kelly. For more on Jean-Marie and Spurr, view March 27th segment of Southwest Florida in Focus.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall North Fort Myers High School's production of 'Newsies' was this year's runner-up for Outstanding Overall Production.

North Fort Myers High School

Under the direction of Janelle Laux, North Fort Myers High theater students receive intensive training in acting, directing, design, and technical theatre. The course of study includes opportunities in acting, voice, and diction, mime and movement, improvisation, directing and playwriting, stage make-up, theatre technology, theatre history, vocal techniques, dance, musical theatre, and other classes. North Fort Myers High’s production of “All Shook Up” was selected as the 2024 Best Overall Production (also winning the award for Technical Achievement and Best Ensemble), and was runner up for Best Orchestra, with its tap-heavy production of “Anything Goes” being named Outstanding Overall Production runner-up at the 2023 High School Musical Theatre Awards. Last year, North Fort Myers High School performed “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic To Do,” “Simple Joys” and “Morning Glow” from “Pippin,” which was runner-up in the Overall Production of a Musical category. North also won for Best Choreography and was runner-up in Vocal Execution and Technical Achievement.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Caisson Dobson leads cast in North Fort Myers High's mash-up from 'Newsies' during 2026 High School Musical Theatre Awards.

At this year’s HSMTA, Onnika Fisher received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award for costume design in “Newsies” and Caisson Dobson was Outstanding Performer in the role of Jack Kelly.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Oasis Charter School performed 'Grease' as its competition piece for the 2026 High School Musical Awards.

Oasis Charter School

Theatre Director Carrie Guffy launched the theater program at Oasis Charter School seven years ago. While she characterizes her company as a “diamond in the rough,” Oasis’ theatre arts program is now “worth taking notice of.” The program’s focus is education, and all of its shows are student-run. “My job is to educate these incredibly talented students, not do it for them, but to guide them towards excellence,” Guffy said. Last year, Oasis Shark Theatre Company performed “When You’re an Addams” and “Crazier Than You” from “Addams Family.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Ashlynn Richardson (right) received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award at Oasis Charter as choreographer for 'Grease.'

At this year’s HSMTA, Ashlynn Richardson received the Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award as choreographer for “Grease” and Carlene Lockwood was Outstanding Performer in the role of Patty.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Grease' castmates celebrate Ashlynn Richardson's Outstanding Student Technical Achievement Award during 2026 High School Musical Awards.

The judges

This year’s judges are JohnAnthony Klinko (technical), Julie Kurtz (orchestra), Anna McCullers (acting), Megan Leonard (choreography) and Lynn Martindale (vocal).

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.