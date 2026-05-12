Tiny wildlife patients need handmade knitted or crocheted nests at CROW

Tiny wildlife patients at Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) are in need of a little extra comfort.

CROW is seeking donations of handmade knitted or crocheted nests for orphaned and injured baby birds and small mammals receiving care at the nonprofit hospital. The cozy nests help keep young animals warm and supported while they recover.

Needed nest sizes include 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch diameters with a depth of about 2 to 3 inches. Organizers ask that nests be made with tight stitches using soft but sturdy, machine-washable yarns such as acrylic or cotton.

To protect delicate wings, paws and tiny claws, organizers also ask volunteers to avoid fuzzy yarns, large openings, decorations or loose pieces that could catch or tangle.

Donations may be dropped off at the CROW Visitor Education Center, 3883 Sanibel-Captiva Road, Sanibel, Florida 33957, or mailed to CROW, P.O. Box 150, Sanibel, Florida 33957. For additional information, contact Pam at (239) 472-3644, ext. 229.

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