Lee County educator a finalist for Florida Teacher of the Year

Laurel Blackburn, a regional district math coach in Lee County, is one of five finalists for the 2027 Florida Teacher of the Year. The state finalists were chosen from 74 district teachers of the year.

“Exceptional teachers like Laurel Blackburn play a critical role in driving student success and strengthening the teaching profession,” said Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas. “This recognition reflects her unwavering commitment to excellence, both in her work with students and in the support she provides to fellow educators.”

“Through her exceptional instructional skill, dedication to student learning and positive contributions to the school community, Laurel Blackburn consistently demonstrates excellence in teaching, collaboration and leadership,” said Denise Carlin, Superintendent of the School District of Lee County. “Congratulations, Laurel!”

Blackburn serves as a regional math coach in Lee County, supporting 22 different schools. According to the Department of Education, she has become a driving force for instructional excellence and a lifeline for early career teachers across the district. Her impact is clear, both in the success of the educators she supports and in the students she has taught, many of whom reached proficiency for the first time under her guidance. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Clemson University, a Master of Arts in Middle School Math from Furman University as well as a Master of Education in Leadership from Florida Gulf Coast University.

The 2027 Florida Teacher of the Year state finalists were chosen from more than 170,000 public school teachers. After each school district or eligible charter school consortia selects its teacher of the year, a committee representing teachers, principals, parents and the business community reviews each application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional learning and outstanding school and community service. The winner will serve for one year as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education and will represent the Department of Education and teachers throughout the state.

The 2027 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year will be announced in July.

