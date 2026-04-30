Fort Myers High School

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Eleven Lee County high schools participating in this year's High School Musical Theater Awards at BB MannThe High School Musical Theatre Awards take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8 at the Barbara B Mann Performing Art Hall at FSW. Patterned after the Tony Awards, the evening features performances by each participating school, along with awards in a number of categories, including Best Overall Production, Best Ensemble and Best Actor and Supporting Actor in both Male-Identifying and Female-Identifying roles.