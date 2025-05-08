-
Lehigh Senior High School had a huge night on Friday at the High School Musical Theatre Awards. Its spring show, “Hadestown Teen Edition,” was selected by a panel of five judges as this year’s winner in the coveted category of “Overall Production of a Musical.” The awards didn’t stop there.
-
Oasis Charter High School Theatre Director Carrie Guffy presented Ashlynn Richardson with a unique challenge. She had her conceive and install the choreography for Oasis’ spring musical, “Addams Family.” To complicate matters, Guffy cast 17 students in the roles of Addams Family Ancestors – more than double the usual number seen at equity and community theaters.