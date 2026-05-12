Fort Myers Beach planning agency votes against Outrigger Beach Resort plan

The Fort Myers Town Council will have to decide whether to approve or go with its planning agency’s recommendation to deny a 150-unit hotel and 46 multi-family condos at the site of the former Outrigger Beach Resort.

The LPA voted 4-3 to deny London Bay’s request to change the town’s comprehensive plan, which is a blueprint for how future development is done.

The LPA also voted down special exemptions and one for construction in the Environmental Critical Zone.

Tuesday’s hearing was the second continuation from a meeting first begun April 14.

The 4-3 vote took place after London Bay’s CEO Mark Wilson agreed that no building would be higher than 172 feet and have a floor-to-area ratio of 2.5 instead of 2.75. The agreement wasn’t enough to change the outcome. The LPA earlier in the hearing voted 5-2 against the project before lowering the height and ratio.

The project has been a lightning rod for large developments on the Beach since Hurricane Ian in 2022 destroyed much of the town.

London Bay purchased the Outrigger and Charley’s Boat House Grill for $38.2 million in 2023. The developer’s original plans called for a 15-story condo, and three hotel/condo buildings of 9, 11 and 12 stories. The plans drew criticism from many Fort Myers Beach residents.

London Bay lowered the height from 195 feet to 158 feet after the April hearing. London Bay also removed all of the “public benefits” such as restaurants, bars, public beach access and event and meeting space.

London Bay attorney Richard Yovanovich told the LPA members that London Bay has other options if the project is denied. The builder could use the new Florida Live Local Act, which allows developers to build without government approval if 40 percent of the units are affordable housing.

“We own the property so we will have to use it for something,” Yovanovich said. “If we have to that’s the way we will need to go.”

Live Local isn’t London Bay’s choice, he said.

Wilson said Live Local isn’t a threat, but it is an option despite accusations that it isn’t feasible.

He became frustrated with the process.

“We’ve done everything you’ve asked of us,” he said.

LPA Chairwoman Anita Cereda said she was astonished that London Bay didn’t use a more visual way to show the project. She suggested they make their visuals before seeking approval from the town council.

Council is expected to take up the project in June. Wilson said if approved, the project won’t begin until 2027 or ‘28 and be completed in 2030-31.

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