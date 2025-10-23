I-75 overnight lane closures scheduled near Exit 111 (Immokalee Road) Oct. 23 to 24

Road work on I-75 will require nighttime lane closures as follows:

Thursday, October 23: Southbound outside and center lane closures beginning at 9 p.m. These lane closures will end at 5 a.m. on Friday, October 24.

This schedule is designed to ensure that I-75 (a major north-south highway in Southwest Florida) reopens by the morning rush hour thereby reducing daytime impacts.

There is a possibility, due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, these plans may change.

Motorists are encouraged to check FL511.com for real-time traffic updates, and allow extra travel time.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.