I-75 overnight lane closures scheduled near Exit 111 (Immokalee Road) Oct. 23 to 24

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 23, 2025 at 2:08 PM EDT
Interstate 75 southbound at Exit 111.
File
/
WGCU
Interstate 75 southbound at Exit 111.

Road work on I-75 will require nighttime lane closures as follows:

Thursday, October 23: Southbound outside and center lane closures beginning at 9 p.m. These lane closures will end at 5 a.m. on Friday, October 24.

This schedule is designed to ensure that I-75 (a major north-south highway in Southwest Florida) reopens by the morning rush hour thereby reducing daytime impacts.

There is a possibility, due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, these plans may change.

Motorists are encouraged to check FL511.com for real-time traffic updates, and allow extra travel time.

Tags
Transportation I-75Construction IndustryRoads
