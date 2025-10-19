Changes may affect out-of-county and out-of-state use for those using LeeWay transponders

There are some additional areas where LeeWay transponders are accepted and one area where they no longer operate.

Lee County’s Department of Transportation and LeeWay said that the transponders now have interoperability with Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

However – due to a change made by Georgia – LeeWay transponders no longer have interoperability in that state. LeeWay officials said they are working to restore that interoperability, but it could take some time.

LeeWay has updated its website to reflect these adjustments and to remind LeeWay customers of all the locations that your transponder will work. A map is available at www.leegov.com/tolls/accepted.

Currently, your LeeWay transponder is accepted at these toll plazas:

In Florida:



Florida Department of Transportation Turnpike system (SunPass)

Miami Dade Expressway Authority (SunPass)

Central Florida Expressway Authority (E-Pass)

Tampa—Hillsborough Expressway Authority (SunPass)

Out of state:



North Carolina's Triangle Expressway (Quick Pass)

Kansas Turnpike Authority (K-Tag) Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (Pike Pass)

Various Texas locations:

North Texas Tollway Authority (Toll Tag) Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority Harris County Toll Road Authority (EZ Tag) Texas Department of Transportation (Tx Tag)



The LeeWay Customer Service Center can be reached at 239-533-9297 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Or you can visit the center at 1366 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907. Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.leewayinfo.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.