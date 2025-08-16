Ribbon-cutting Aug. 21 for soft opening of Punta Rassa Boat Ramp and conclusion of FDOT’s Causeway project

A soft opening of the restored Punta Rassa boat ramp, destroyed in Hurricane Ian in 2022, will be held Thursday.

The public is invited to join government officials for a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Also highlighted will be the conclusion of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Sanibel Causeway Emergency Restoration project.

The ceremony at 15001 Punta Rassa Road, Fort Myers, will feature brief remarks by Lee County Commissioners, FDOT and other officials.

The boat ramp will open for public use at noon Thursday with limited amenities, including the ramp, partial docks, parking and restrooms. Work will continue at the site in the coming months.

Future improvements include completed dock access, a fish cleaning station, landscaping and additional lighting. Signs and buffers will be in place during this process. Boaters are asked to stay off docks that remain under construction and refrain from climbing on the riprap along the Causeway. Lee County Parks & Recreation will have staff and rangers on site.

This is the first time since Hurricane Ian that boaters have been able to access the Punta Rassa ramp. In partnership with FDOT, the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp served as a staging site for permanent Sanibel Causeway repairs and was pivotal in the restoration of this arterial road connecting barrier islands to the mainland. The soft reopening of this site marks the completion of a major step forward in long-term recovery.

Those unable to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony can watch it via livestream on Lee County’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@LeeCountyFLBOCC/videos or on Lee County’s Facebook channel, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

Boaters are encouraged to follow progress at the site and others by using Lee County Parks Project Information Tool at www.leegov.com/parks. The Project Information Tool gives updates on design, construction and completion of projects. Information about FDOT’s Sanibel Causeway Emergency Restoration Project is available at www.swflroads.com/SanibelCauseway.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.