© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hey kids, come see what your parents used to do in 'olden' days

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published November 6, 2025 at 1:16 PM EST
The historic Hendry County Courthouse and clock tower.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
LaBelle is hosting a big birthday bash Nov. 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Barron Park. It's a chance to step back in time and appreciate the still existent small-town charm 100 years later.

Community of all ages invited to take a trip down memory lane with LaBelle's centennial celebration Saturday.

There’s a big birthday party Saturday in the city of LaBelle — a 100th birthday party.
And everyone is invited to step back in time.

Men and women of a certain age grew up with three-legged and burlap bag races. And they likely squared off against classmates, friends or neighbors in a game testing strength and endurance called of “Tug-of war.” Hot potato, spoon races — they all bring back memories of years gone by.

That’s why LaBelle Mayor Julie Wilkens and an entourage of community leaders have centered the Labelle Centennial celebration around such throw-back games and contests.

"We did do all these things and everybody loved them and you have this generation of kids that hasn’t done that," she said.

The celebration begins at 2 p.m. Saturday in Barron Park. Other activities include a golf cart parade and a contest for the best decorated one. There will be an antique car show, a dunk tank and other family friendly activities. There will also be food trucks.

“We just got all nostalgic and wanted to do that,” Wilkens said.

Those “old-fashioned” games will give way to present day for the finale of the event — a drone light show at 6 p.m.

The giant community 100th birthday party is free and open to the public.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsLaBelleLocal History
Eileen Kelley
See stories by Eileen Kelley
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU