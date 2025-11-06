Hey kids, come see what your parents used to do in 'olden' days

There’s a big birthday party Saturday in the city of LaBelle — a 100th birthday party.

And everyone is invited to step back in time.

Men and women of a certain age grew up with three-legged and burlap bag races. And they likely squared off against classmates, friends or neighbors in a game testing strength and endurance called of “Tug-of war.” Hot potato, spoon races — they all bring back memories of years gone by.

That’s why LaBelle Mayor Julie Wilkens and an entourage of community leaders have centered the Labelle Centennial celebration around such throw-back games and contests.

"We did do all these things and everybody loved them and you have this generation of kids that hasn’t done that," she said.

The celebration begins at 2 p.m. Saturday in Barron Park. Other activities include a golf cart parade and a contest for the best decorated one. There will be an antique car show, a dunk tank and other family friendly activities. There will also be food trucks.

“We just got all nostalgic and wanted to do that,” Wilkens said.

Those “old-fashioned” games will give way to present day for the finale of the event — a drone light show at 6 p.m.

The giant community 100th birthday party is free and open to the public.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.