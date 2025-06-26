Wherever Winnie goes, transmitter will keep track of the loggerhead's travels for the Tour de Turtles

File Migration map helps track turtles with transmitters.

A tiny transmitter on a hulking sea turtle will provide information on the aquatic reptile's travels over the next three months and give those interested a way to track this particular loggerhead, named Winnie.

A female sea turtle nests every two to three years and lays 80 to 120 eggs per nest.

Research biologists with the Sea Turtle Conservancy and Florida Fish and Wildlife, along with Turtle Watch volunteers, recently took advantage of the current sea turtle nesting season. They attached a satellite transmitter to a nesting turtle for a project with an educational and research component called Tour de Turtles.

On Monday, June 23, a couple hundred people experienced that activity on Coquina Beach South in Bradenton.

The crowd paraded past Winnie, a large loggerhead that scientists caught shortly after she laid her eggs, multiple exclamations forthcoming since seeing a sea turtle up close is an amazing experience for young and old.

“Oh Wow she's big."

“What do y'all thinks she weighs?"

"Around 300.”

The researchers then glued a satellite transmitter to her shell

Dan Evans, research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, explained the process.

“We're basically trying to figure out where she goes after she nests, so where she migrates to, to spend most of her life. They come to our beaches to nest in our summers," she said. "The rest of their time, they're somewhere else, finding food, getting enough energy to come back and nest in two to three years.”

The summer’s Tour De Turtles race hosted by The Sea Turtle Conservancy will result in the eventual tagging of 11 nesting turtles on various Florida beaches. The effort will track which turtle travels the farthest distance in three months.

1 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 8 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 9 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 10 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 11 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 12 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 13 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 14 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 15 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 16 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 17 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 18 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 19 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 20 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 21 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 22 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 23 of 23 — TourDeTurtle062325AM Research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, FWC and volunteers with Turtle Watch, worked to prepare and tag a Loggerhead sea turtle with a satellite transmitter. The Conservancy will then track its migration patterns after it nests and the transmitter aims to determine the turtle's post-nesting destinations. Turtles nest every 2-3 years, laying 80-120 eggs per nest, and the transmitter typically lasts 1-1.5 years. The Conservancy is also conducting an educational program, Tour de Turtles, involving 11 tagged turtles in a three-month competition. Over 200 people came out to view the moment the turtle was returned to the water. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

“It's a great opportunity to invite the public to come out to see what we're doing, to get a really nice view of a sea turtle, which a lot of people don't have that opportunity. And so it's a great education and outreach opportunity, as well as providing research and conservation data,” Evans said.

Brian Mathy, owner of the Hurricane Hanks restaurant on Holmes Beach, sponsored the transmitter for the turtle. And got to name her.

“I'm originally from Winnipeg, Canada, and so her name is Winnie, after my roots," he explained.

He sponsored Henrietta last year. Her name? A play on his restaurant “Hank”. And he has a name for next year’s turtle too: Brianna, based on his own name.

Mathy credits the island community for his passion for sea turtles.

“For quite a few years we've been working with Turtle Watch and doing an annual fundraising event at our restaurant," he said. "And so this was just a natural extension. You really see the importance of how the island identifies with it, just through logos, and art and just how the community gets involved. This is just like nature at its purest, and it's just beautiful.”

3-2-1 – GO Winnie!!!

With the new transmitter placed on her shell, Winnie was released back to the Gulf waters and slid her way down the beach.

After stopping a few times, Mathy got to provide her with a final encouragement to enter the water.

“We had our moment. A little goodbye," he said. "At the end, I just wished her well, and off she went. So another great event, great turnout, great awareness. We couldn't ask for anything else.”

Many onlookers were teary-eyed, like Susan Brigham of Venice,. "This is my first time. I love sea turtles. And when I saw this, it's like, I have to be there. So it was awesome, awesome. nature is amazing," she said.

During turtle nesting season, the rules for humans are simple: Turtles need dark beaches, so the use of white lights is prohibited. Beach holes need filled in and sandcastles demolished to provide a flat surface. Once a nest is identified, it is not to be disturbed and beachgoers need to keep their distance.

Those interested can keep an eye on Winnie, so-to-speak, by following this link: Winnie

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.