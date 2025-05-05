New reverse osmosis desalination facility opens in the Florida Keys

A state-of-the-art seawater desalination water treatment plant designed to provide clean, reliable drinking water for Key West and the Lower Florida Keys during emergencies, is now open.

A $30.7 million grant from the Florida Department of Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program and matched by the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, funded the new $47 million Kermit H. Lewin Stock Island Reverse Osmosis Facility.

The new facility replaces a previous plant damaged during Hurricane Irma. The plant is fortified with storm-resilient materials, elevated construction, and a hardened design to withstand future disasters.

The plant will be activated only during emergencies or peak demand, ensuring water service continuity when the pipeline from Florida City is compromised.

