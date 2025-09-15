Understanding Florida’s rise in foreclosures

Foreclosure rates are on the rise in The Sunshine State. In a US Foreclosure Market Report from Attom, roughly 1-in-2500 Florida homes have a foreclosure filing, a five-percent increase from last year. Florida only trails Nevada and South Carolina in such filings. While there are fearful comparisons from the numbers that led to the 2008 housing market crash, WLRN’s Senior Economic Editor Tom Hudson says that’s not the case and there’s a simple reasoning for the foreclosure bump.

