Harry Chapin Food Bank collecting turkeys and hams for giveaway

Harry Chapin Food Bank has launched a Thanksgiving frozen turkey and ham drive to help its agency partners across Southwest Florida fill the tables of neighbors experiencing hunger this holiday season.

Through Nov. 20, the nonprofit is collecting wrapped, frozen turkeys and hams of all sizes to share with partner organizations that will be distributing Thanksgiving meal kits or hosting Thanksgiving meals for community members across Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.

Harry Chapin Food Bank relies on a feeding network of 175 agency partners to help distribute food to more than 250,000 people each month. It’s estimated that one in eight individuals in Southwest Florida, and one in six children, is food insecure.

Harry Chapin Food Bank is accepting donations of frozen turkeys and hams from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through Thursday, Nov. 20, at the nonprofit’s primary distribution centers: