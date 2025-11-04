© 2025 WGCU News
Injured Sea Turtle Swim Shady Returns to Ocean

WGCU | By The Associated Press,
Marc Garber
Published November 4, 2025 at 2:18 PM EST
Crowd gathered on Juno Beach Monday, November 3, 2025 observing the sea turtle release event

An adult female loggerhead has been released back into the Atlantic after treatment and recovery.

Volunteers have again helped a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle return to the Atlantic Ocean.

Heather Barron of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach says the turtle was treated for multiple health issues.

"We had a very successful release of 'Swim Shady', an adult female loggerhead sea turtle that presented to LMC in late August for a number of problems. She had a problem with one eye. She was very anemic. She had had a boat strike that had shattered the back quarter of her shell."

Swim Shady underwent surgery and recovered with antibiotics and supportive care.

Barron said that dozens of people captured the moment Monday (November 3, 2025) with cell phone videos and photos as she crawled back into the water.

"It's a beautiful day out here. And not surprisingly, there was a lot of people who showed up for the event. And I think people really identify with that sense of going home and freedom and recovering from illness or injury and going on to be, again, she was a gravid female when she came in, which means she had a lot of eggs. And so we know that she is a very valuable animal who is contributing to her species. And so it is always really a moment of joy that the community experiences when we release these endangered animals back into the wild."

All sea turtles are considered endangered or threatened species. Florida officials urge boaters to slow down and beachgoers to be mindful of turtle protection zones.
The Associated Press
Marc Garber
