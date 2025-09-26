Peanut butter drive starts Monday in Manatee County

The Peanut Butter Challenge is back for its 13th year.

From Monday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Oct. 31, UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County as well as several other Manatee locations will be collecting unopened jars of peanut butter (any size) to support local food banks and animal shelters in Manatee County.

This annual event is led by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. In addition to community donations, the Florida Peanut Producers Association (FPPA) and Florida Peanut Federation (FPF) have been longtime partners who help make the challenge a success every year. It started in 2012 in the Florida Panhandle counties and became a statewide challenge in 2020. Now 42 counties participate in the Peanut Butter Challenge and in 2024, 39,898 total pounds of peanut butter was collected.

Peanut butter can be dropped off at Manatee County Animal Welfare, Manatee County Veterans Services Office in Bradenton, each Manatee County Library location, the Manatee County Administration Building and the Utilities Department Administration Building.

Why do they collect peanut butter?

Peanut butter is:

Shelf-stable and nutrient-dense, with 7g of protein per two tablespoon serving, contains more than 30 essential vitamins and minerals, and is a good source of fiber and healthy fats.

In high demand at food banks and animal shelters.

Made from the type of peanuts grown right here in Florida, especially in the Panhandle—where the Peanut Butter Challenge began in 2012.

Used for enrichment and to help administer medication to dogs at animal shelters.

Florida peanut facts

Florida ranks third in the U.S. for peanut production.

Florida’s peanut industry contributed $149 million to the state economy in 2024.

Florida produced 550 million pounds of peanuts in 2024.

In Florida, approximately 75% of peanuts produced are made into peanut butter; the other 25% is used for the next year’s seed, snack nuts, peanut candy and peanut oil.

Peanuts need 120 to 140 frost-free days, which is why they grow so well in the South.

“Peanut butter is not only a pantry staple for families, but also a valuable resource for animal shelters”, said Michael-Chase Strollo, communications coordinator for Manatee County Community and Veterans Services. “It provides enrichment for dogs, helps reduce stress, and is even used to safely deliver medication. This initiative is about more than food; it is about community. Peanut butter nourishes families in need while also providing comfort and care for pets in our shelters. By coming together, we are making a meaningful difference for both people and animals across Manatee County.”

Donations can be dropped off at these participating locations:

UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County Office

1303 17th St. W. Palmetto, FL 34221

Open Monday - Friday: 8am-5pm

Manatee County Utilities Department Admin Building

3647 Cortez Rd W., Bradenton, FL 34210.

Open Monday - Friday: 8am-5pm

Palmetto Animal Shelter

305 25th St. W. Palmetto, FL 34221

Open Monday - Saturday: 12pm-6pm, Sunday: 12pm-4pm

Bishop Animal Shelter

5718 21st Ave W. Bradenton, FL 34209

Open Monday – Saturday: 10am-5pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm

Manatee County Veterans Services Office in Bradenton

1401 3rd Ave W. Bradenton, FL 34205

Open Monday – Friday: 8am-12pm & 1pm-4:30pm

County Administration Building Lobby

1112 Manatee Ave W. Bradenton, FL 34205

Open Monday – Friday: 8:30am-4:30pm

Braden River Branch Library

4915 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, Florida 34203

Open Monday - Thursday: 9am-8pm, Friday - Saturday: 9am-6pm, Sunday: 1pm-6pm

Central Library

1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W, Bradenton, Florida 34205

Open Monday - Thursday: 9am-8pm, Friday - Saturday: 9am-6pm, Sunday: CLOSED

Island Branch Library

5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217-1516

Open Monday - Thursday: 9am-8pm, Friday - Saturday: 9am-6pm, Sunday: CLOSED

Lakewood Ranch Branch Library

16410 Rangeland Parkway, Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34211

Open Monday - Thursday: 9am-8pm, Friday - Saturday: 9am-6pm, Sunday: 1pm-6pm

Palmetto Branch Library

923 6th Street West, Palmetto, Florida 34221

Open Monday - Thursday: 9am-8pm, Friday - Saturday: 9am-6pm, Sunday: CLOSED

Rocky Bluff Branch Library

6750 US 301 North, Ellenton, Florida 34222

Open Monday - Thursday: 9am-8pm, Friday - Saturday: 9am-6pm, Sunday: CLOSED

South Manatee Branch Library

6081 26th Street West, Bradenton, Florida 34207

Open Monday - Thursday: 9am-8pm, Friday - Saturday: 9am-6pm, Sunday: CLOSED