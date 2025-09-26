FGCU's men's basketball sports several new faces as team starts season's practice

The sounds of preparation, team building and the quest for a winning season filled the gym at Alico Arena last week. It was the first official practice for the FGCU’s Men’s basketball team’s new season.

The team is young, with four freshmen and four sophomores along with the other upper classmen. Head basketball coach Pat Chambers is focused on bringing the team together.

FGCU men's basketball starts practice for 2025-2026 season

“There’s a lot of unknowns still. But I like where this group is headed. Seven new guys, so somehow someway we gotta get connected quick," said Chambers.

Last year the team finished the season with a 19-15 overall record and 13-5 in the ASUN Conference. Coach Chambers talks about what fans can look forward to this season.

“Pace, tempo…we’re going to try to really push…have a really fun style of play that I think the fans are going to love," says Chambers.

1 of 8 — 092325aiwfgcumensbball002.jpg FGCU’s J.R. Konieczny, left, and Michael Duax work on a defensive drill during their first official practice of the season on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at Alico Arena. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 8 — 092325aiwfgcumensbball008.jpg FGCU men’s basketball players Rahmir Barno and Darren Williams work on a drill during the team’s first official practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at Alico Arena. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 8 — 092325aiwfgcumensbball007.jpg FGCU men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers instructs his team during the team’s first official practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at Alico Arena. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 8 — 092325aiwfgcumensbball005.jpg Rahmir Barno warms up before the FGCU men’s basketball team’s first official practice of the season on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at Alico Arena. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 8 — 092325aiwfgcumensbball004.jpg Michael Duax warms up before the FGCU men’s basketball team’s first official practice of the season on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at Alico Arena. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 8 — 092325aiwfgcumensbball003.jpg FGCU men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers instructs his team during the team’s first official practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at Alico Arena. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 8 — 092325aiwfgcumensbball006.jpg Michael Duax warms up before the FGCU men’s basketball team’s first official practice of the season on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at Alico Arena. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 8 — 092325aiwfgcumensbball001.jpg The FGCU men’s basketball team practices during their first official practice of the season on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at Alico Arena. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

Returning Eagle guard Junior Rhamir Barno is looking forward to being back with the team. He couldn’t finish the season last year because of an injury.

“I'm just excited to get out there. It's been a long time since last year. I went out kind of early. Excited to be back out there with the guys and compete at the highest extent, and win," said Barno.

Senior Forward, Michael Duax sees the team is coming together and said the team has a tight bond on and off the court.

“We've developed such a great relationship together, like off the court, that I'm excited to see how that translate to on the court this year. It just makes it more fun when you show up every day with people you care about. It makes working hard easy every day," said Daux.

The Eagles will play their first game November 3 against New College of Florida.

