Pitch in for a Chicken reaches 50,000 donated meals

A local couple’s generosity after a storm has turned into a vital program in Southwest Florida.

It started after Ian. Colbi and Brad Congress and their jewelry store, Bradley's Jewelers in Fort Myers, got through the hurricane relatively unscathed, but the experience made them think about those who didn’t.

"We said, OK, in our minds, what's the easiest thoughtful thing we could do?" said Colbi Congress. "So we talked to some people we knew in the community and started to figure out where we could start giving chickens."

So they worked out a deal with Costco in Fort Myers to order, pay for and then donate rotisserie chickens to those in need. Their Pitch in for a Chicken program now benefits many other local feeding organizations.

"You know, it's not about the storm anymore, it's about just consistency. And just giving people what they need to get through their day," Congress said. "And we've been told multiple times by different people who have been a part of these different organizations, that it's been really helpful, and that people actually look forward to chicken day."

"It was just the biggest eye opener for Colbi and I," said Brad Congress. "We didn't realize what an amazing town we live in."

"It still makes my heart overwhelm," Colbi Congress said, "because, you know, any one of us could be in a tough situation like this, and we were there to care. And so we have no plans to slow down or stop, and I think that we just want to continue to do the best we can to get more chickens to the people."

Pitch in for a Chicken has now donated enough chickens for 50,000 meals in the Fort Myers area. For more information, go to https://pitchinforachicken.com/