Free mental health sessions on Sanibel Island

Fish of Sancap, in partnership with SalusCare, is hosting “Mental Health Wednesdays”. Every Wednesday locals have the opportunity to meet with a mental health professional for free. The program was launched a year after Hurricane Ian, when the organization realized that people were replacing the tangible items lost in the storm, but they were overlooking their emotional well-being. Maria Espinoza, executive director of Fish of Sancap, shares that as homes were getting rebuilt, the need to address mental health also became clear.

“Just the day-to-day things that occur with fear, anxiety, and trauma—if you don't have access to something like mental health resources, which there are no brick-and-mortar resources on a barrier island like Sanibel and Captiva, then sometimes the problem goes unchecked. It can impact the quality of life, so we want to make sure it's accessible for all."

The 30-minute sessions are held at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church on Sanibel Island. To schedule an appointment, email erika@fishofsancap.org or call 239-472-4775.

Espinoza added, “I want people to come to these sessions and walk away feeling confident that our counselors will help them.”

