Grammy-nominated singer Melba Moore coming to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in October

On Oct. 13, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will hold “An Evening with Melba Moore.” The legendary entertainer will sing and share stories about her life and career. Following her performance, there will be a meet-and-greet and photo opportunities.

Moore made her Broadway debut in “Hair,” eventually replacing Diane Keaton. She earned a Tony in the lead of “Purlie.” In addition to four Grammy nominations, Moore was inducted in 2015 into The Official Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame Museum.

Locally, Moore starred in 2018 at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in the sold-out run of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.”

MORE INFORMATION:

"An Evening with Melba Moore" will begin at 6 p.m. with light bites and drinks from Rosemary & Thyme. At 7:30 p.m., guests will head into the theater where Moore will sing songs and tell stories from her career.

Moore has plenty of material from which to work. Her career’s numerous highlights include:



Being the first Black woman to replace a white actress in a leading role in a Broadway production;

Landing the female lead as Fantine in the acclaimed Broadway musical, "Les Misérables;"

Landing a role in the 2007 Broadway revival of “Ain’t Misbehavin’”;

Releasing two successful albums, “I Got Love” and “Look What You're Doing to the Man”;

Topping the charts with a number of successful songs, including “Lean on Me” and “You Stepped Into My Life”;

Co-starring with actor Clifton Davis in the then-couple's own successful variety television series in 1972;

Playing an instrumental role in having the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing" inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress as the official Negro National Anthem; and

Being honored in 2023 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2009, Moore told her life story on TV-One's “Unsung” and, later that year, released her first R&B album in nearly 20 years, a duet with Phil Perry titled "The Gift of Love."

Moore is a long-time friend and mentor of Nate Jacobs, who is Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s founder and artistic director. In addition to her 2018 WBTT performance in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” Moore attended Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s fall gala in 2015.

Tickets are $150 and include light bites, beer and wine, and the program. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the box office at 941-366-1505 for reservations.

