Asolo Rep's season opener, 'Come from Away,' headlines 20 shows onstage at Southwest Florida theaters this week

This week, three shows open, eight close, seven continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Come from Away' tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of September 11, 2001.

“Come from Away” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: "Come from Away" tells the inspiring true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander responded with open arms. Through music, humor, and heart this hit Broadway musical celebrates the power of human connection, reminds us that kindness can bring people together in the unlikeliest of times, and affirms that hope can arise in the unlikeliest places. Opens Wednesday, Nov. 12. Runs through Sunday, Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://tickets.asolorep.org/6933/6945 or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Featuring iconic Irving Berlin standards like 'Blue Skies,' 'I Love A Piano,' 'Sisters' and the title song, 'White Christmas' is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: This holiday season, don’t dream of a white Christmas, experience one in Naples. The 1954 classic film comes to life onstage, full of singing and tapping, in this unforgettable musical theatre spectacular. Journey to a picturesque Vermont lodge where two Army pals are determined to put on the Christmas show of a lifetime and even find love along the way. Featuring iconic Irving Berlin standards like “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “Sisters,” and the title song, “White Christmas” is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family. Previews are Nov. 12 and 13. Opens Nov. 14. Runs through Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7756/34601.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Jessica Dickey’s fictional exploration of the Nickel Mines Schoolhouse shooting is a tale of redemption, forgiveness and compassion in the aftermath of inexplicable violence.

“The Amish Project” [Venice Theatre]: Jessica Dickey’s fictional exploration of the Nickel Mines Schoolhouse shooting is a tale of redemption that forges a path of forgiveness and compassion in the aftermath of inexplicable violence. Contains discussion of a horrific event, strong adult language, implied violence, sound effects of gunshots, and haze. Small children not allowed admission. Pre-teens must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Opens Nov. 14. Runs through Dec. 7. This week’s performances are Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GYHQD2A5.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Island Coast High School Theatre Department. / Island Coast High School Theatre Department 'Disney's Descendants: The Musical' is packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films.

“Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” [Island Coast High School]: Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, "Disney's Descendants: The Musical" is a new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films. Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? Runs Nov. 13-15.

Courtesy of Panther Theatre Company at Cypress Lake High School Theatre / Panther Theatre Company at Cypress Lake High School Theatre 'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812' is an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s 'War and Peace.'

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” [Panther Theatre Company at Cypress Lake High School Theatre]: From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace.” Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation. Following a critically exalted premiere at Ars Nova in New York City, a subsequent off-Broadway transfer and an acclaimed run on Broadway, this award-winning musical expands the possibilities for the genre with its daring score and bold storytelling. Runs Nov. 13-16 with performances Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://pantherarts.ludus.com/index.php.

“Seven Plays” [Florida SouthWestern State College Blackbox Theatre]: An evening of seven plays written by Miami-based playwright Samara Siskind. Opens Nov. 13.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Doubt' closes at Florida Rep on Nov. 16.

“Doubt: A Parable” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: This Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning play is a modern masterpiece with a gripping plot that walks a tightrope between mystery, manipulation, and empathy. The explosive drama is set in a Bronx Catholic school as the exacting principal, Sister Aloysius, suspects improper relations between a charismatic priest and a male student. As the drama unfolds, she must wrestle with what’s fact and what’s speculation, and how far she’ll go to expose what she sees as the truth. The play earned a Tony for Best Play and was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2005. It’s a provocative story that is as timely now as it was when it premiered. Closes through Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232078 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players The final performance of 'Glengarry Glen Ross' at the Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center is Sunday, Nov. 16.

“Glengarry Glen Ross” [The Studio Players]: Directed by Brett Marston, David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, depicts a group of real estate salesmen as they struggle to survive in a cutthroat world. Their office has set up a competition: the salesman who makes the highest dollar sales will win a new Cadillac; the loser will be fired. The contest is weighted towards those who are already winning — if you haven't made a sale lately, you don't get any leads (names of people who are likely able to purchase real estate). And now there's a robbery at the office, stealing phones, contracts and leads. Who could have done this? This is Mamet at his best, both funny and sad at the same time. Closes Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239- 398-9192 or visit https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/the-studio-players/glengarry-glen-ross-by-david-mamet#.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Pretty Woman' closes at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 15.

“Pretty Woman” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: When a sharp-witted Hollywood escort meets a high-powered businessman, their deal-for-a-week turns into something neither expected. As she takes on Beverly Hills high society, he learns there’s more to life than boardrooms and billion-dollar deals. With plenty of laughs, romance, and unforgettable music, “Pretty Woman” proves that love can rewrite the rules—and that sometimes, the independent Cinderella rescues her Prince! For more, read/hear, "Broadway Palm's 'Pretty Woman the Musical' has it all." Closes Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/pretty-woman/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Steel Magnolias' closes in the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 15.

“Steel Magnolias” [Off Broadway Palm]: Heartfelt, humorous, and moving, “Steel Magnolias” celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship. Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon, six strong, witty Southern women navigate life’s triumphs and tragedies with humor and grace. As they share laughter, love, and occasional tears, you’ll be reminded of the resilience of the human spirit. Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/steel-magnolias/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley' closes Friday, Nov. 14.

“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Stanley is your average 10-year old boy. One morning, he mysteriously wakes up flat! Join Stanley as he embarks on an adventure around the globe searching for a solution to his unusual problem. Closes Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. and Friday, Nov. 14 at 11:30 a.m. For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-musical-adventures-of-flat-stanley/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'The Rat Pack Lounge' closes at Florida Rep on Nov. 16.

“Rat Pack Lounge” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Frank, Dean, and Sammy are up in heaven, but God tells them they left some unfinished business…It seems Frank made an unfulfilled promise to the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. Now he and the boys have one night to make things right. This fresh and funny musical revue includes over 30 hit songs, including “My Way,” “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.” The Rat Pack Lounge will leave you singing and savoring the days of highballs and high rollers. For more, listen/read on WGCU to “Florida Repertory Theatre opens season with ‘Rat Pack Lounge.” Closes Nov. 16. This week’s performances are sold out except Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232027.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Rumors' closes Players Circle Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 16.

“Rumors” [Players Circle Theatre]: At a posh New York townhouse, the Deputy Mayor’s self-inflicted gunshot wound and his wife’s disappearance spark chaos. As four couples arrive for an anniversary party, secrets unravel and confusion reigns. Misunderstandings multiply in this fast-paced farce filled with cover-ups, rumors, and non-stop comedic twists. Closes Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/rumors/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of FGCU TheatreLab / FGCU TheatreLab FGCU Theatre Program is presenting this Thornton Wilder classic as part of the celebration of American playwrights in honor of USA250.

“The Skin of Our Teeth” [FGCU TheatreLab]: Every family has its issues, but the Antrobus family has to deal with a murderous son, a whiny dinosaur and mammoth, a herd of needy humans trying to escape an encroaching wall of ice, an apocalypse or two, and a philandering husband, all while keeping the home fires burning. FGCU Theatre Program is presenting this Thornton Wilder classic as part of the celebration of American playwrights in honor of USA250. Closes Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-590-1000 or visit https://www.fgcu.edu/theatrelab/theskinofourteeth25-26.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Patricia Mills, Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Baggage' opens Arts Center Theatre's season of comedy.

“Baggage” [Arts Center Theatre]: Two difficult, single people, Phyllis and Bradley, both trying to heal from their respective disappointing relationships, get their luggage mixed up at the airport. After a very disagreeable first encounter, the two decide to help each other get over their heartaches by forcing a friendship that eventually leads to the two discovering that while they may be too difficult for everyone else in the world, they are perfect for each other. Runs through Nov. 23. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/baggage/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre This show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, Feeling Good will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through Feb. 1, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre There's a different celebrity stiff for each performance of FST's 'Lucky $tiff.'

“Lucky $tiff” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: A comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. An unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit six million dollars. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn...or else his uncle's gun-toting ex! Based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo” by Michael Butterworth. First Produced by Playwrights Horizons, Inc. Off-Broadway in 1988. For more, hear/read, "Florida Studio Theatre's 'Lucky Stiff' is a musical farce with heart." Runs through Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/lucky-stiff/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'Monsters of the American Cinema' is a haunting, funny, and unexpectedly tender tale of fatherhood, loss and queerness.

“Monsters of the American Cinema” [Urbanite Theatre]: Remy Washington, a Black man and widower, has inherited both a drive-in movie theater and the responsibility of raising Pup, his late husband’s straight, white teenage son. The two forge a strong bond around a shared love of classic American monster movies, but when Remy discovers that Pup has been tormenting a gay classmate, their relationship begins to fracture, and the real horrors surface. Beneath the flickering glow of the drive-in screen, “Monsters of the American Cinema” becomes a haunting, funny, and unexpectedly tender tale of fatherhood and loss that the Los Angeles Times hails as “exhilarating.” For more, hear/read “’Monsters of the American Cinema’ at Urbanite Theatre takes audiences on journey through fatherhood, loss and queerness.” Runs through Dec. 7. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1398 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238915.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre In competitive rounds of fast-paced games, spontaneous scenes, and off-the-cuff songs, experienced improvisers duke it out to win the audience’s applause.

“Out of Bounds” [Florida Studio Theatre at Bowne’s Lab]: Two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in this no-holds-barred comedy showdown. In competitive rounds of fast-paced games, spontaneous scenes, and off-the-cuff songs, experienced improvisers duke it out to win over the audience’s laughter and applause. Which team will emerge triumphant? Only the audience can decide. Runs through Nov. 22. This week’s performance is Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/out-of-bounds-3.

“The Sound of Music” [Venice Theatre]: Winner of five Tony Awards®, The Sound of Music is a timeless tale of hope and family, featuring iconic songs like “Do Re Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Every Mountain.” A beloved classic for all generations. Runs through Nov. 23. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-sound-of-music/.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: George and Martha have just drunkenly returned home from a party to await a younger couple coming over for even more drinks. The alcohol flows, inhibitions melt, and the young couple gets caught in the crosshairs of George and Martha’s imploding marriage. This modern masterpiece, the play that inspired the iconic 1966 film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is the perfect cocktail of dark comedy and intense drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat to the bitter end. Runs through Nov. 23. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7753/33601.

