Theatre Conspiracy seeking one local act for Fringe Fort Myers 2026

Bill Taylor and Theatre Conspiracy are bringing Fringe Fort Myers back May 28th through the 31st. Rather than select performers through an open lottery, this year Theatre Conspiracy is curating a small selection of national and international touring artists. But the festival is holding one slot open for a local artist or performance group. There is no application fee. All that’s needed is a strong, audience-ready work.

The deadline to apply is Friday, February 20th at 5 p.m.

Selection is at the sole discretion of Theatre Conspiracy.

This is a curated opportunity rather than an open lottery, with an emphasis on strong, audience-ready work.

The selected local show will receive:



a minimum of two performances, currently planned for Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31;

a 70/30 ticket split, with 70 percent of ticket revenue going directly to the artists;

performances in an intimate 82-seat venue; and

inclusion in festival-wide marketing and promotion.

Additional performance opportunities may be added depending on scheduling and audience demand.

Tickets for the festival will be priced at $15, with standard processing fees applied.

Revenue splits are calculated on the base ticket price.

While Fringe Fort Myers originated at the Alliance for the Arts, which hosted performances in both its classroom area and the Foulds Theatre, performances will be held exclusively at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre this year.

“Bill Taylor was the visionary that first brought the fringe festival to Fort Myers,” noted Alliance Executive Director Neil Volz. “Though the Alliance for the Arts will not be producing Fringe Fort Myers, we wish Bill success and are confident it is moving forward with experienced leadership.”

Eligible local groups may be based anywhere from Naples to Port Charlotte. Theatre Conspiracy reserves the option to make no selection.

Local artists interested in being considered should complete the submission form at: http://bit.ly/45Pu1u0.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy In addition to fringe, Theatre Conspiracy is dedicated to producing a wide range of theatrical works, from timeless classics to innovative contemporary pieces.

Theatre Conspiracy is dedicated to producing a wide range of theatrical works, from timeless classics to innovative contemporary pieces. Sometimes, both at the same time.

For previous coverage of Fringe Fort Myers on WGCU, visit:



