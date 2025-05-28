Stage 2 Improv looks forward to Fringe Fort Myers

Stage 2 Improv is one of nine performers taking part in the 3rd Annual Fringe Fort Myers. The troupe has shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts. But what audiences will see is still up in the air. Founding members, Mike and Judith Santos, explain.

“We have no idea what we’re doing for any of that. It’s improv."

Courtesy of Stage 2 Improv / Stage 2 Improv website Stage 2 Improv co-founder Mike Santos.

The uncertainty is intentional. Performers act out suggestions provided by the audience. However, there will be a general theme for each show.

“The first show is going to be a straight show of our classic games,” said Judith Santos.

“That’s on Friday,” Mike added.

Saturday’s show will be music-driven. But on Sunday, the troupe will be in full nerd mode. Judith Santos provides this teaser.

Courtesy of Stage 2 Improv / Stage 2 Improv website Stage 2 Improv co-founder and performer Judith Santos.

“It is a Dungeons and Dragons themed show,” Judith Santos said. “Kit FitzSimons is going to run that night and he hasn’t even told us what we’re playing. We’re very excited about that.”

People love improv because it’s spontaneous, unpredictable and hilarious. The themes change. The performers change. The suggestions from the audience change. Someone could go to all three shows and see something different each time.

And you’re also welcome to bring the kids.

Courtesy of Stage 2 Improv / Stage 2 Improv website Stage 2 Improv Performer Kat Ebaugh.

“If we see that there are younger people in the audience, we do go family friendly,” said Improv performer Kat Ebaugh. “If we see a middle school child in the audience, we’re going to cross our T’s and dot our I’s.”

Stage 2 Improv is comedy you can be part of. The troupe would love to see you at the Alliance Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy of Stage 2 Improv / Stage 2 Improv website Stage 2 Improv has shows in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts on May 30 & 31 and Sunday, June 1.

MORE INFORMATION:

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Mike Santos of Stage 2 Improv’s participation in this year’s fringe festival. “We’ve tried every year but finally got there this year.”

As is typical of fringe festivals, performers are chosen by lottery. Stage 2 wasn’t selected in either of the festival’s prior years.

In addition to shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Stage 2 Improv will be participating in Thursday’s 5-to-7-minute preview show that follows the "Flamingle" reception.

A core group of players will perform in each of the three shows. They’ll be augmented by other members of the troupe as schedules permit.

“We are going to mix and match a bit,” noted Mike Santos. “We have a large group. We wanted to include everybody. It kind of turned into a who-is-available kind of thing. The cool thing is that we are leaning into people’s strengths.”

Stage 2 Improv can take its show to virtually any venue. Some work better than others. Typically, the smaller, the better.

“The Foulds works perfectly for us,” said Judith Santos. “It’s a good size and the audience is kind of right there, and that’s what you want for a show like ours. You want the audience to be as close as humanly possible.”

Both Mike and Judith Santos are excited to be part of this year’s festival.

“There’s some really good stuff happening there,” said Mike Santos. “It’s a really cool gathering of artists performing stuff you won’t see anywhere else.”

“People should definitely support the Alliance just because it’s an amazing space to offer this opportunity for different types of artists to get to perform, which I think is really great,” Judith added. “Plus, someone might come to one of our performances who may never have thought to come to improv before, so this might give us an opportunity to have a wider audience that we didn’t have before.”

Performer Kat Ebaugh agrees.

“One of the things that I really love about the fringe festival, and the reason I wanted to get involved when it first came to Fort Myers, is the fact that it gives audience members a chance to see a play or other performance who may not be able to afford that $75 ticket to see something live,” Ebaugh pointed out. “At fringe, they only have to pay $12 to $15, and they get to see a show.

A “Festival Pass” costs $120 per person and enables the holder to attend every show once or their favorites again and again.

Courtesy of Stage 2 Improv / Stage 2 Improv website Mike and Judith Santos hope that the low cost of a ticket will induce people to check out a performance just to see what improv is all about.

“That’s really great because it does bring a whole new demographic in,” Ebaugh observed.

Staying true to tradition, Fringe Fort Myers is 100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, and 100% inclusive—bringing bold, original performances to the stage in their purest form. And the best part? Every ticket purchased directly supports the artists bringing these unforgettable stories to life.

“That’s something that is very important,” Ebaugh said. “It’s one of those things that whenever you work in the arts people expect you to do it either for a discount or for free because you love it. But artists like Mike and Judith have expenses just like any other business. They spend money on marketing and sets. Even though they might not be giant sets, there’s still sets and props, and we have a stage manager. So there are people that are involved both in front and behind the house that you want, you want to be shown gratitude in the way that you’re shown gratitude at your regular jobs. So it’s nice that the money comes back to the artists for the ticket sales.”

Ebaugh produced shows during Fort Myers Fringe’s previous two festivals. She warns people against waiting to the end to get their tickets.

“Fridays were a little light, but by Sunday, they were normally sold-out shows. So if people are waiting to the last minute, I very much recommend audience wise, get your tickets now, and if you’re normally on the fence, as the week goes on, it definitely sells out without a doubt.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Stage 2 Improv performances are in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts.

Stage 2 Improv has been doing shows, classes, corporate events, and parties in Southwest Florida for over 12 years. Founded by Judith and Mike Santos in 2013, the troupe’s specialty is short-form improvisation with music, but they have also performed long-form, murder mysteries, and sketch comedy.

In addition to Mike and Judith Santos and Kat Ebaugh, members include Ashley Estrada, Tom Gregus, Kit FirzSimons, Opa Krumins and Melinda Steffey.

Stage 2 has three shows this summer at the Arts Center Theatre in Marco Town Center – June 28, August 2 and September 20. For tickets, telephone 239-784-1186.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

