The battle to get on Florida’s ballots

Last year, the citizen-led initiatives to add two new laws into Florida’s Constitution failed to reach the state’s already rigorous requirements. The fight to legalize recreational marijuana and end the state’s six-week abortion ban fell just short of the 60% threshold to pass. In June, a new law was passed that added additional restrictions that create even more hurdles for citizen-led amendments to make their way to voter’s ballots. Supporters say the new law will help prevent fraud and identity theft. But as WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford explains, critics say the new restrictions will only silence the voice of the citizens.