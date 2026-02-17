Town Council appoints and swears in John McLean to fill vacant seat on Fort Myers Beach council

The Fort Myers Beach Town Council has appointed John McLean to ﬁll the vacated council seat formerly held by Jim Atterholt, following a 3–1 vote in favor of McLean at the town council meeting. After the motions for his appointment passed, McLean was sworn in during the same meeting.

McLean has been an active member of the community and has been serving on the Town’s Local Planning Agency (LPA). As a result of his appointment to Town Council, McLean will be resigning from the LPA in accordance with town policy.

McLean said his service on the Local Planning Agency has helped prepare him for the responsibilities of elected office.

“Serving on the LPA has given me valuable insight into land use, development challenges, and long-term planning decisions,” McLean said. “That experience has informed my ability to make thoughtful and sometimes tough decisions in the best interest of the town.”

McLean will serve in the appointed position through November. He has signiﬁed his intention to run in the November election if he wishes to continue serving beyond the appointed term.

The Town Council cited McLean’s experience, community involvement, and understanding

of local planning issues as factors in their decision.

Atterholt retired at the end of 2025 after serving six years on the Fort Myers Beach Town Council.

First elected in March 2019, Atterholt's tenure included navigating the town through the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple major storm events, including Hurricane Ian.

For more information about Town Council meetings and agendas, visit www.fortmyersbeachﬂ.gov

