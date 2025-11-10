Lee Clerk to host free class on how to protect yourself online

With recent online scams and fraud circulating in the community, Clerk Kevin Karnes is hosting a free virtual class on how you can protect yourself. The How-To class will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 2-3 p.m. via the online platform Zoom.

As the custodian of all Lee County funds and keeper of all official and court records in county, the the Lee County Clerk & Comptroller’s office is committed to cybersecurity and ensuring public information and public funds are protected.

During the free virtual class, attendees will learn about the Clerk’s cybersecurity initiatives and get practical tips from our Innovation & Technology experts on how to safeguard their digital life. There will also be a Q&A session with our IT team at the end of the class so participants can ask any questions they may have.

This class will cover:



What is cybersecurity & why it matters

The financial & reputational risks of a data breach

Our commitment to protecting your information

Examples of common scams & how to spot them

Practical tips & tricks to protect yourself

How you can safeguard your home with our free Property Fraud Alert service

Available contacts & resources

Participants must register for the class at www.leeclerk.org/seminar to receive the Zoom link.

This class is part of the “How-To” series provided by the Lee Clerk’s office to educate the community about all of the resources available to them. Recorded tutorials of past “How-To” classes are available at www.leeclerk.org/howto.

Learn about common scams at the Lee Clerk’s Scam Alert page at www.leeclerk.org/scams.

