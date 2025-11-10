Cold front prompts opening of warming stations across Southwest Florida

The National Weather Service is forecasting colder-than-usual temperatures for Monday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 11. As temperatures drop early this week, local organizations across Southwest Florida are opening warming stations to help residents and those experiencing homelessness stay safe and warm.

Charlotte County

In Charlotte County, the Charlotte CARE Center, formerly the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, will open its shelter for those needing refuge from the cold. Guests must pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and should arrive by 8 p.m.

Collier County

For those seeking assistance in Collier County, several organizations offer support services that open up once the temperature reaches below 55 degrees, including:

St. Matthew's House, 2001 Airport-Pulling Road S., Naples, FL 34112 (after 8 a.m.)

Immokalee Friendship House, 602 W. Main St., Immokalee, FL 34142 (after 8 a.m.)

These stations will accept men, women and children with background checks.

Hendry County

In Hendry County, Emergency Management and the Clewiston Police Department are opening warming stations for those needing to get out of the cold weather. The stations will provide temporary shelter, along with coffee or hot chocolate. Blankets will also be available at the following locations:

The LaBelle United Way Resiliency Hub, 133 N. Bridge St., will open Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 3 to 6 a.m.

The Clewiston Police Department, 300 S. Berner Road, will have its lobby open throughout the night and daily until the cold weather subsides.

Officials note that these stations are intended for short-term relief from the cold.

Lee County

In Lee County, the Salvation Army of Fort Myers will open its Center of Hope at 2400 Edison Ave. as a temporary warming shelter beginning Monday, Nov. 10, with guests expected to depart Wednesday morning, Nov. 12. There will be a limited number of shelter beds available to those in need.

“With cold weather settling in, The Salvation Army is working collaboratively with Lee County Emergency Management, the Lee County Department of Human & Veteran Services and other partner agencies to provide warmth and shelter to those experiencing homelessness,” said Major Ethan Frizell, area commander for the Salvation Army of Fort Myers.

Lee County Government is also coordinating with partner agencies for cold-weather outreach this week. On Tuesday, Nov. 11, warming stations will be open at the following locations:



Dunbar United Way Resiliency Hub at Community Cooperative, 3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers (8 a.m.–noon)

Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries, 5100 Tice St., Fort Myers (9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

Sanibel United Way Resiliency Hub at F.I.S.H. of Sanibel-Captiva, 2422 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel (8 a.m.–4 p.m.)

Charleston Park United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries, 2541 Charleston Park Drive, Alva (9 a.m.–2 p.m.)

Harlem Heights United Way Resiliency Hub at The Heights Center, 15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers (8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.)

East Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida, 4040 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers (8 a.m.–3 p.m.)

LeeTran will also provide warming buses on Tuesday, Nov. 11, and Wednesday, Nov. 12, at the following locations:



Rosa Parks Transfer Station, 2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers (6–8 a.m.)

Edison Mall Transfer Station, 4125 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers (6–10 a.m.)

South Fort Myers Transfer Station, 13182 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers (6–10 a.m.)

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, warming stations will again be open at the same United Way hubs, with additional locations including:



South Fort Myers United Way Resiliency Hub at Jewish Family Services, 9701 Commerce Center Court, Fort Myers (9 a.m.–3 p.m.)

Fort Myers Regional Library, 2450 First St., Fort Myers (9 a.m.–8 p.m.)

North Fort Myers Library/Parks and Recreation, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers (10 a.m.–6 p.m.)

Residents can also download the Lee County Human and Veteran Services “Reach” app, available for free in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. The app provides shelter information and sends push alerts with timely updates for those in need.

Additionally, because air temperatures are expected to drop below 60 degrees, the county's pools close and covers are installed for safety and maintenance.

The locations that will be closed temporarily are:

San Carlos Community Pool, 8208 Sanibel Blvd., Fort Myers

Lehigh Acres Community Pool, 1400 W. Fifth St., Lehigh Acres

Pine Island Community Pool, 5675 Sesame Drive, Pine Island

North Fort Myers Community Pool, 5170 Orange Grove Blvd., North Fort Myers

Signs have been posted at the sites and online to inform pool patrons of the one-day closing.

Pools are expected to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 12, with normal operating hours; weather permitting. For more information about all Lee County pools, visit www.leeparks.org/pools.

Manatee County

In Manatee County, their Emergency Management Division is coordinating with agencies to open cold-weather shelter space at its Manatee County location.



The Salvation Army, 1204 14th St. W. (Check-in will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 11.)

Manatee County Area Transit will provide transportation beginning at 5 p.m. from the following pickup locations:



Turning Points, 701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton

MCAT Bus Depot (DeSoto Station), 820 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton

Under One Roof, 407 57th Ave. E., Bradenton

Palmetto Police Department, 1115 10th St. W., Palmetto

The Salvation Army will provide cold-weather shelter for Manatee County’s homeless population. Their staff will also monitor weather conditions for expected temperature drops and prepare extra bedding to increase shelter capacity.

