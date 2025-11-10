© 2025 WGCU News
Ex-Naples property manager sought in alleged SWFL fraud reported in prison in Colombia

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 10, 2025 at 1:19 PM EST
The former offices of American Property Management Services on Tamiami Trail West in Naples closed in 2022 without notice and the manager, Orlando Miserandino Ortiz, vanished, leaving charges of fraud, mismanaged funds and embezzlement in his wake.
File
The former offices of American Property Management Services on Tamiami Trail West in Naples closed in 2022 without notice and the manager, Orlando Miserandino Ortiz, vanished, leaving charges of fraud, mismanaged funds and embezzlement in his wake.

A former Naples property manager sought in connection with alleged fraudulent money practices at a number of Southwest Florida condo developments has reportedly been arrested and imprisoned in Colombia.

The Sunday edition of the Argentinian online newspaper infobae reported that Orlando Miserandino Ortiz, 55, was captured in Colombia and remains imprisoned in LaPicota prison in Bogotá awaiting extradition.

His wife, Lina Posada, escaped capture, infobae’s article said.
Orlando Miserandino Ortiz
Special to WGCU
Orlando Miserandino Ortiz

The Argentinian newspaper also reported that The Bolivian-American businessman, known for his luxurious lifestyle and the acquisition of high-value assets such as private jets and a mansion in El Poblado, Medellín, faces extradition proceedings to the United States, where he is accused of embezzling funds from condominium associations in several locations across Florida.

The extent of Ortiz’s alleged fraud — which came to light in Southwest Florida in 2021 and 2022 -- could be more than $70 million, infobae reports.

Court records in Collier County Show nearly three dozen condo associations filed suit in 2022 against American Property Management Services, a company Ortiz operated, claiming millions were embezzled and records falsified.

