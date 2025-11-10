The City Under the Oaks celebrates centennial in quintessential LaBelle fashion

To walk the streets of LaBelle, is to walk back in time.

Originally a home to cattle drivers and trappers, LaBelle had a population of 500 or so at its founding.

Rural roots remain central to the heart of this growing city of about 5,400 people.

Nestled along the Caloosahatchee, LaBelle is known as the City Under the Oaks.

The southern, small-town charm was on full display Saturday. There were tug of war games pitting paramedics against police. There was also a dunk tank where the LaBelle Middle School Principal faced off against a taunting gaggle of elementary students.



“You nervous,” a child called out among a chatter of other playful pokes at the principal.

Principal Ryan Harris taunted back.

“I’m going to need everyone’s names that dunks me,” Harris shot back.



Harris didn’t stand a chance at staying dry. These children had impressive pitching arms. And over and over, he dropped into the water tank.



WGCU caught up with 7-year-old Olivia Williams right after her spot-on bull’s eye pitch doused Harris and asked this: “Can you believe you dunked a principal?

The little girl's mouth went agape: “He’s a principal? Oh.”



