U.S. Coast Guard rescues 7 boaters near Fort Myers Beach

USCG One of two vessels involved in a collision Sunday night near Fort Myers Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people after the crash.

A rescue crew at the Fort Myers Beach U.S. Coast Guard station saved seven boaters Sunday night after a vessel collision between a 36-foot vessel and barge near Fort Myers Beach.

The USCG rescue crew safely transferred all seven boaters to awaiting emergency medical service personnel in stable condition at the station.

The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating the accident.

"We commend our crews for a swift response with seamless coordination with local EMS ensuring that all boaters involved received timely care,” said Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, a Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg search and rescue mission coordinator. “Coast Guard investigative officers and FWC are working to determine the cause of the allision and verify the details leading up to the incident.”

