Registration open for Lehigh Community Yard Sale

Registration is open now for anyone who wants to sell items at the Lehigh Acres Community Yard Sale planned for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres.

Clean out closets, garages, and homes to turn unused items into another person’s treasure. Take advantage of the crowds that a community yard sale can generate or, if you do not have anything to sell, just stop by and shop.

Pre-registration is required, as spaces are limited. The price is $5 per space, with a maximum of three spaces per person. Bring your own tables and chairs. Setup starts at 7 a.m. and gates open at 8 a.m. Adults must work the tables and children should be supervised at all times.

To register visit www.leeparks.org/register or call Veterans Park Recreation Center at 239-533-7530.

