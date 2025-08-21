Friends lead friends to the Lee libraries, holding a signup contest

The Lee County Library System is hosting a contest from Sept. 1 to Sept. 19 in which library cardholders can win a prize by referring friends to sign up for their own library card. Give friends free access to books, movies, music, language learning programs plus much more and get rewarded for it.

Participation is simple: Grab a tab from a contest poster, located in the libraries, Lee County recreation centers and other spaces in the community. Fill it out and give it to a friend to refer them for a library card. When they sign up and hand in the referral ticket, you’ll be entered for the chance to win a prize.

Prizes include Chris Young concert tickets (part of the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest), a Lee County Parks & Recreation annual parking pass, megapasses to the 2026 Southwest Florida Ag Expo, spring training tickets and a 10-inch Kindle Fire HD. Winners will be announced daily Sept. 22-27, on Facebook @LeeCountyLibrarySystem and on Instagram @leelibrary.

Don’t have a library card? Sign up for one and immediately become eligible to refer a friend.

Anyone who lives, works or goes to school in Lee County, can get a free Lee County Library System card by going to any open branch with proof of eligibility (e.g., a local Florida driver’s license). Learn more at leelibrary.net/card

Entries are unlimited. See the full terms and conditions at leelibrary.net/contest

The Lee County Library System has 13 branches to serve Lee County residents. For information about library locations, online access to e-books and streaming content, program information, newsletters and more, visit www.leelibrary.net or call 239-479-4636.