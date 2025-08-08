S'more ideas for the sweet summertime staple

Does anything say summer more than a s’more?

A crackling campfire seems to call for the sweetness of graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows. But the KOA Kampground people have some ideas about sweetening the deal with peanut butter cups, strawberries and other enhancements.

No way, says Mary Hoch of Sarasota, who is sticking with the traditional version of this very American treat.

"I say no, the only way that a s’more should be made is over a campfire with your marshmallow on the end of the stick, or if you have to, a grill, and then you put it between the graham cracker with the Hershey bar, and that's what a s’more is."

Research backs her up. S’mores seem to have first appeared as “graham cracker sandwiches” in a cookbook in the early 1920s but by then were already popular with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

"I remember when I was a Brownie and then when I was a Girl Scout, and we did s'mores over the open fire, and at church camps, it was a big part of family gatherings," Hoch said.

Perhaps she's on to something: It’s not just the chocolatey goodness but the community with which a s’more is enjoyed. But for sure, no matter who is in her company, Hoch won’t be enjoying the Elvis – a s’more with banana, bacon and a peanut butter cup.

The more adventurous can try some twists on the summertime treat:

Rice Krispies Treat S’more: Double the marshmallow goodness by substituting graham crackers with Rice Krispies treats.

Peanut Butter Cup S’more: Peanut butter lovers will devour this twist on the classic s’mores recipe. Simply replace the chocolate bar with a peanut butter cup.

Sweet & Salty S’more: This is a favorite of caramel lovers. Drizzle caramel and flaky sea salt on top of your toasted marshmallow for an unforgettable mixture of sweet and salty.

Strawberry S’more: If you love chocolate and fruit together, add fresh strawberries. Classic s’mores also taste great with peaches.

Peppermint Patty S’more: Add a refreshing minty flavor to your favorite fireside treat by swapping out the chocolate with a peppermint patty or Andes Creme de Menthe Thin Mints. You can also substitute graham crackers with Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies.

No-Chocolate S’more: Use bananas instead of chocolate for lots of gooey goodness.

Mississippi Mud Pie: Swap the chocolate bar for chocolate pudding. Top with pecans and a dollop of whipped cream for a down-home creamy treat.

Other easy swaps:

Replace honey graham crackers with chocolate grahams, cinnamon grahams, chocolate covered grahams, peanut butter sandwich cookies, chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal cookies, peanut butter cookies, coconut cookies, shortbread or pretzels.

Replace the chocolate bar with white chocolate, caramel-filled chocolate, salted caramel-filled chocolate, peanut butter, jam, almond butter, lemon curd, toasted coconut or hard-frozen ice cream.

