Despite declared being 'over', recall expanded in frozen blueberry salmonella case

Despite the frozen blueberry recall of this past summer being declared over on September 21 and although no new illnesses have been reported since then, additional products that may be contaminated have been identified and recalled.

On October 2, Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., of San Carlos, Chile, expanded their recall again, to include additional products. The expanded recall includes:

Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend 10-oz (Including Strawberries, Blackberries and Blueberries), 10-oz, Lot Code: 6 031 01, 6 041 01 (in front of the package), with Best If Used By Dates: January 31, 2028 and February 10, 2028.



Great Value Organic Blueberries 10-oz, Lot Code: 6 019 01, 6 040 01 and 6 163 01 (in front of the package), with Best If Used By Dates: January 19, 2028; February 9, 2028 and June 12, 2028.



Trader Joe’s Organic Mixed Berry Blend 12-oz, Lot Code: 6 051 01 (in back of the package), with Best Before Date: February 20, 2028.

You can find previously recalled product information here:

Based on epidemiological information collected by CDC and Florida Department of Health (FDOH) state partners, a total of 17 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from two states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2026, to August 2, 2026. Eleven of 13 (85%) cases interviewed reported eating frozen blueberries. There have been six hospitalizations, and no deaths have been reported.

Although this outbreak is over, the additional recall expansion follows new information obtained by FDA investigators during an onsite foreign inspection. Previously, during the outbreak investigation, the firm did not provide all records to FDA that the Agency had asked the firm to voluntarily provide.

FDA has added products from Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A, of San Carlos, Chile to Import Alert 99-35. Frozen blueberries from this firm that are offered for entry into the United States may be detained without physical examination.

RECENT RECALLS

Recommendations

Although this outbreak has ended, consumers should check their homes for the additional products that were recalled on October 2, 2026. Consumers who have recalled products should discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve recalled frozen berry products.

Recalled products should no longer be available for sale; however, recalled product has “Best By” dates ending in 2028. Consumers should check their homes for any remaining recalled product and discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consult your health care provider immediately if you ate recalled frozen berry products and have any symptoms that resemble an E. coli infection.

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