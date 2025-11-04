© 2025 WGCU News
A healthcare crisis is brewing in Florida

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published November 4, 2025 at 5:41 AM EST

Millions of Floridians are at risk of losing their health insurance if Affordable Care Tax Credits expire at the end of the year. These credits help offset the cost of most plans.

They are at the center of the current Government Shutdown, but locals are worried that rising costs for the ACA marketplace might price them out of being able to afford health insurance. Reporter Kerry Dooley Young joins us to look at the heights premium costs may go as open enrollment begins.

